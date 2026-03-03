NHL 26 Simulation Predicts Tonight’s Avalanche vs. Kings Showdown

This wasn’t real life — just a simulation — but if you’re a Colorado Avalanche fan, maybe don't watch this.
In a virtual showdown against the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado hung around early thanks to stellar goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood, but a third-period surge from L.A. proved too much as the Kings skated away with a 4-1 win on NHL 26.
The Kings dictated the pace for much of the opening frame, hemming Colorado in its own zone and firing pucks from all angles. Blackwood stood tall, turning aside quality chance after quality chance to keep things scoreless.
But with 2:41 remaining in the period, Los Angeles finally broke through. Trevor Moore capitalized on a rebound in the slot, batting the puck past Blackwood to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.
Things didn’t get much smoother for Colorado late in the period. Josh Manson was whistled for interference — a call that may or may not have been influenced by some classic EA Sports Frostbite chaos — sending the Avs into the intermission shorthanded.
The shot clock told the story early. Nearly a minute into the second period, the Kings held an 18-6 advantage in shots on goal.
After successfully killing off the penalty, Colorado began to find its footing. Gabe Landeskog tried to generate momentum on the right wing but was forced to dish the puck off under pressure rather than absorb a heavy hit from the Kings’ defense.
Midway through the period, Ross Colton ripped a wrister labeled for the top corner, but Filip Forsberg came up with the save.
Colorado finally broke through with 9:08 remaining in the period. Cale Makar accepted a pass from Devon Toews, walked into space, and unleashed a 100.6 mph slap shot that beat Forsberg cleanly for his 18th goal of the season — and his third in the past two games. Just like that, it was 1-1 and a brand-new game.
The Avalanche kept pushing. Martin Nečas weaved through the neutral zone with a dazzling rush before stopping up and firing a slap shot, but Forsberg flashed the glove to keep the game tied heading into the third.
Colorado’s momentum didn’t carry over.
The Avalanche opened the third looking disjointed, and the Kings took advantage. With Blackwood under siege yet again, Warren Foegele eventually broke through, giving Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.
The turning point came with 9:36 remaining. Makar rang a slap shot off the post, and the puck caromed all the way to center ice. Taylor Ward collected it in stride, raced in on a breakaway, and beat Blackwood to extend the Kings’ lead to 3-1.
Frustration began to mount for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon was sent to the box for interference, and moments later Corey Perry was penalized for cross-checking Brent Burns, leading to a stretch of four-on-four play.
The Avalanche briefly had a five-second power play but couldn’t convert — yes, even in simulation form, the power play struggles followed them.
Artemi Panarin added an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining to seal the 4-1 final in this digital edition of Avs vs. Kings.
Give us the reverse jinx on tap, please.