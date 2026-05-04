Avalanche Outlast Wild In 15-Goal Thriller To Take Game 1

Colorado leaned on a relentless offensive surge and a multi-point explosion from its stars to outlast Minnesota 9–6 in a chaotic, back-and-forth Game 1 at Ball Arena.
DENVER — If defense was optional, neither team bothered to check the box.
The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild opened their second-round series with a breathtaking, borderline chaotic track meet—15 combined goals, relentless pace, and just enough structure to remind everyone this is still playoff hockey. When it finally settled, Colorado emerged with a wild 9–6 victory at Ball Arena, seizing early control of the series in a game that felt more like a prizefight than a chess match.
It was less about systems and more about survival—waves of pressure, counterpunches, and star players trading haymakers in a night that never truly slowed down.
Devon Toews orchestrated the Avalanche attack with a masterful four-point performance, while a deep supporting cast ensured the pressure never relented. Cale Makar, shaken early by a heavy hit, returned with authority and scored twice. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Martin Nečas quietly piled up three helpers, and contributions poured in from Artturi Lehkonen, Sam Malinski, Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri, Jack Drury, and Nick Blankenburg—whose first career playoff goal became one of the night’s emotional high points.
Colorado needed every bit of it.
Minnesota refused to fade, answering repeatedly behind a three-point night from Quinn Hughes and goals from Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Every time the Avalanche created separation, the Wild clawed their way back, turning the game into a high-wire act from start to finish.
Scott Wedgewood wasn’t at his sharpest but steadied when needed, turning aside 30 shots for the win. At the other end, Jesper Wallstedt faced a barrage and made 34 saves, though the volume—and quality—eventually overwhelmed him.
First Period
The opening frame delivered everything expected from a second-round clash—speed, physicality, and rising tension that quickly escalated.
Midway through the period, the tone shifted dramatically. Marcus Foligno leveled Cale Makar with a thunderous hit that sent the Avalanche defenseman down the tunnel, briefly silencing the building and injecting unease into an otherwise electric start.
At that point, the game was tightly contested, with both teams probing for openings. Then Colorado flipped the switch.
With 8:48 remaining, Nečas carried the puck into the zone and threaded a perfect pass to Malinski, who snapped it home for a 1–0 lead. Seconds later, Drury buried a rebound to double the advantage, igniting the crowd and forcing Minnesota onto its heels.
Tempers followed.
After the whistle, Brock Faber cross-checked Gabriel Landeskog, who immediately responded by dropping the gloves in a spirited exchange. The resulting power play only added fuel to Colorado’s surge, as Lehkonen capitalized on a rebound created by MacKinnon to stretch the lead to 3–0.
But the Wild pushed back.
Johansson sparked the response with a quick strike from the slot, and just over a minute later, Hartman converted a rebound to cut the deficit to one. Suddenly, momentum had flipped again.
Late in the period, Makar returned to the bench to a roaring ovation, though he did not take another shift before intermission. After 20 minutes, Colorado led 3–2, outshooting Minnesota 16–9 in a period that set the tone for everything that followed.
Second Period
The chaos only intensified.
Colorado killed off an early penalty, but the game quickly opened up again. Blankenburg restored the two-goal cushion at 4–2, jumping into a 2-on-1 and wiring home a feed from Nichushkin. Realizing the moment, he launched into the glass in celebration—pure playoff emotion as teammates swarmed around him.
Minnesota answered yet again.
Tarasenko produced a Peter Forsberg-inspired highlight-reel finish with the one-handed dangle to pull within one, and moments later, a frightening sequence saw Malinski take a puck to the mouth, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he exited.
Then came another swing.
Hughes tied the game with a laser through traffic, and shortly after, Foligno capitalized on a MacKinnon miscue to score shorthanded, giving Minnesota its first lead of the night at 5–4.
It didn’t last.
In the final minute, Toews fired through traffic to even the score, sending the teams into the second intermission deadlocked at 5–5, with Colorado holding a 30–24 edge in shots.
Third Period
And then, the stars took over.
Just 3:19 into the period, Makar—back from his earlier scare—stepped into space, walked the line, and snapped a shot off the post and in to restore Colorado’s lead. The moment felt inevitable, a statement from one of the game’s elite that he wasn’t going anywhere.
Moments later, Kadri added insurance, bursting down the wing and hammering a shot past Wallstedt to make it 7–5.
Minnesota, as it had all night, refused to disappear.
Zuccarello tipped home a late goal to cut it to 7–6 and set up another tense finish, but Colorado finally slammed the door. Makar struck again from a nearly identical spot for his second of the night, and MacKinnon sealed it with an empty-netter.
Game 1 didn’t just set the tone for the series—it raised the bar.
If this opener was any indication, structure may come later. For now, it’s speed, skill, and survival.
Game 2 returns to Ball Arena on Tuesday night, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. local time.