NHL Sets New Year’s Eve Stage For Avalanche-Mammoth Winter Classic In Salt Lake City

The NHL’s 2027 Winter Classic is set for New Year’s Eve in Salt Lake City, where the Colorado Avalanche will face the Utah Mammoth in a marquee outdoor showcase at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic will feature the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Utah Mammoth on December 31, 2026, with puck drop set for late afternoon and a prime time broadcast window in the Eastern time zone.
A Proven Outdoor Team Meets a New(ish) Franchise
The Avalanche come in with a level of outdoor experience that few teams in the league can really match.
Over the past decade, Colorado has become a regular presence in these showcase games, including a 5–3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in the 2016 Stadium Series, a 3–1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium in 2020, and a 3–2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Lake Tahoe outdoor game in 2021, which was played without fans during the pandemic.
Different settings, different conditions, and a mix of results have all added up to a team that feels comfortable on hockey’s biggest outdoor stages.
Utah, by contrast, is still in the early chapters of its NHL story—but moving quickly.
In a short time, the organization has gone from expansion arrival to fully establishing its footprint in the market, acquiring the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, setting up a temporary practice facility, and pushing through early renovations at the Delta Center.
That progress has already carried into a full identity shift with the unveiling of the Utah Mammoth, the opening of a permanent practice facility, and continued upgrades to the arena, which has quickly developed into a loud, consistently sold-out home fueled by a growing fan base that feels more invested in the game.
Now all of that growth meets hockey’s biggest outdoor stage.
The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus, set against the backdrop of Salt Lake City and the surrounding mountains. It’s a setting that fits the occasion—large, open, and visually striking, with a natural atmosphere that makes outdoor hockey feel even bigger than the game itself.
Utah is expected to embrace the moment fully, turning the entire weekend into something that feels closer to a citywide winter celebration than a standalone event. With the game landing on New Year’s Eve, it naturally becomes the centerpiece of a longer stretch of festivities across Salt Lake City.
Instead of just a single night of hockey, the city will likely be buzzing for days—concerts, downtown events, and winter-themed activities building around the matchup. Ski resorts and mountain tourism will also play a part, giving visiting fans plenty of reasons to turn the trip into a full experience. And along the way, it’s the kind of stage where a few new fans of the sport might stick around long after the final horn.
The Winter Classic will also mark a league-wide milestone, as all 32 NHL franchises will have now taken part in an outdoor game. For Utah, it’s a first appearance on that stage—and another meaningful step in its rapid rise from expansion team to one of the most closely watched new markets in the NHL.