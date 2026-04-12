Nick Blankenburg’s Breakthrough Moment Comes With Perspective, Faith

Nick Blankenburg’s first goal with the Avalanche was quickly overshadowed by a chaotic night of injuries and an overtime loss to Vegas, but the defenseman leaned on faith and perspective as he continued settling into his new team.
DENVER — It was a bittersweet night for Nick Blankenburg, who notched his first goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche in a 3–2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena.
With 9:04 remaining in the second period, Blankenburg cashed in on a gritty, hard-earned sequence. After Nic Roy won a battle along the boards and worked the puck free from behind the net, he sent it up the wall to Blankenburg. The defenseman didn’t hesitate, snapping a wrist shot through traffic that rang off the post and in, tying the game at two.
It was a moment that felt earned. Since arriving in Colorado via trade from the Nashville Predators, Blankenburg has been searching for his footing, working to find consistency and confidence in a new system. Lately, though, there have been signs—quicker reads, sharper decisions, and a little more bite to his game. On this play, it all clicked, even if only for a moment.
From there, the night took a turn that had little to do with the score. Despite locking up the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche looked worn down by the final horn. Already without Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri, they absorbed more blows as Josh Manson exited with an upper-body injury. Not long after, head coach Jared Bednar was struck in the face by a deflected puck on the bench and had to be helped off the ice.
With assistant coach Nolan Pratt stepping in, Colorado tried to steady itself, but the feel of the game had shifted. Vegas seized control when it mattered most, and the Avalanche were left chasing a result that suddenly felt secondary to everything else unfolding.
A Milestone Overshadowed
And for Blankenburg, that was what stuck. Scoring your first goal with a new team is something you want to enjoy, but it didn’t feel like that kind of night. Not with teammates going down and the bench thinning out. By the end, the milestone faded into the background, replaced by concern and the reality of how quickly things can change.
“Obviously nice to see that one go in,” Blankenburg said. “Kind of a frustrating (game). Tough to see Manson go down and obviously (Bednar), too. Hopefully they’re both alright. At the end of the day, (Vegas) just buried the last chance in overtime. So just learn from it, move on, and big one in Edmonton up next.”
Faith, Perspective, and Fit
Blankenburg might not be the flashiest name on the roster, but his impact tends to show up in quieter, more meaningful ways. Wherever he’s gone, he’s earned respect quickly—and that was no different in Nashville. After being brought in last season and inserted into the lineup following a late-November call-up, he made a strong enough impression in just a few months to be nominated for the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy by the Nashville chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.
That recognition says a lot about the kind of player—and person—he is. It’s less about stats and more about presence: the way he approaches the game, the way he carries himself, and how quickly he connects with a room.
That same presence is beginning to surface in Colorado, and Blankenburg credits his faith for helping him navigate the transition.
"That's been the biggest thing that's been grounding me," Blankenburg said of getting adjusted to the team. "I've just been telling myself that God has me here for a reason; he has me here for a purpose.
"What a blessing it is to get traded to the number one team in the league. What an opportunity. Just relying on him and relying on his strength and not on my own. It's a lot easier said than done, but it's been good, and it's definitely revealed some things in my heart and in my life over these last months. Definitely thankful for that."
He’s also found common ground in the locker room, pointing to teammates who share that same foundation.
"Manson's a big believer in his faith and some other guys, too. (Brent Burns). God has me here for a reason."
Settling In and Letting Go
Those connections—and that mindset—have started to translate onto the ice. Early on, there were moments where Blankenburg looked caught between playing his game and trying to do too much, whether it was getting too aggressive up ice or forcing plays that weren’t there. Lately, though, there’s been a noticeable shift.
Part of that comes from a simple message he’s taken to heart.
"I've been having conversations with multiple people about it," he said. "Try not to overthink. Try not to think too much on the ice. Just go out and play my game. Be assertive and compete and the rest will take care of itself."
It’s not groundbreaking advice—but for Blankenburg, it’s been a turning point. And over these last few games, it’s starting to show. There’s a calmness to his game now, a confidence that wasn’t always there earlier on. If the playoffs call his number, the Avalanche won’t be guessing what they have—they’ll know he’s ready.