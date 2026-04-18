Not So Fast: The Avalanche Haven’t Won The Mikko Rantanen Trade Yet

Necas’ breakout season has been nothing short of outstanding. There’s no need to downplay it. A 100-point campaign wasn’t even the expectation this year—most figured he was still a season or two away from truly exploding offensively. Instead, he didn’t just take a step forward, he skipped a few levels entirely. The production, the confidence, the chemistry alongside Nathan MacKinnon—it’s all been real, and it’s all been earned.