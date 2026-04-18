Not So Fast: The Avalanche Haven’t Won The Mikko Rantanen Trade Yet

Martin Necas’ breakout 100-point season is undeniable, but until he proves it in the playoffs, it’s far too early to say the Colorado Avalanche have won the Mikko Rantanen trade.
There’s a rush right now to declare a winner in the Mikko Rantanen trade, and it’s coming on the heels of a milestone that absolutely deserves attention: Martin Necas hitting 100 points for the first time in his career.
It matters. It’s significant. And historically, it puts him in rare company—just the ninth player in Colorado Avalanche history to reach that mark in a single season.
But using that alone to slam the door on the trade conversation? That’s jumping the gun.
A Breakout Worth Celebrating — But Not Overstating
Necas’ breakout season has been nothing short of outstanding. There’s no need to downplay it. A 100-point campaign wasn’t even the expectation this year—most figured he was still a season or two away from truly exploding offensively. Instead, he didn’t just take a step forward, he skipped a few levels entirely. The production, the confidence, the chemistry alongside Nathan MacKinnon—it’s all been real, and it’s all been earned.
And yes, when you line up the raw numbers this season, Necas comes out on top.
But that's not the entire conversation.
Mikko Rantanen didn’t suddenly forget how to produce. Before this season even started, he held a slight edge over Necas statistically. Last year alone, he put up 88 points across three different teams—no small feat considering the lack of stability that comes with being moved midseason, let alone twice. Necas, meanwhile, finished just behind him at 83 points.
And that playoff moment? Avalanche fans haven’t forgotten it, even if they’d like to.
Rantanen didn’t just beat Colorado—he ended their season. A third period hat trick, a four-point night, and a series-clinching performance that flipped everything. For a player already carrying the résumé of a Stanley Cup champion, it was another reminder of who he is when the games actually matter.
The Context Behind The Numbers
This season, the comparison gets murkier than people want to admit. Necas played 78 games and put together a phenomenal 100-point year. Rantanen played just 64, missing time after a lower-body injury at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Despite that, he still finished with 77 points—comfortably maintaining a point-per-game pace.
Project that over a full season, and you’re staring at another 100-point campaign.
So yes, Necas had the better regular season. That’s fair. But it’s also incomplete.
Because Rantanen never really got a chance to respond.
After the Olympic break, when players typically find another gear heading into the postseason, Necas took off—16 goals and 38 points in 26 games, looking like one of the most dangerous players in the league. Rantanen? He was rehabbing. No surge, no counterpunch, no chance to shift the narrative.
That matters more than people are acknowledging.
Playoffs Will Decide The Trade
And even with all of this, we’re still missing the biggest piece of the conversation.
The regular season doesn’t decide trades like this. The playoffs do.
Rantanen has already built his reputation there. He’s a proven postseason performer, a player who elevates when the stakes rise. Necas hasn’t reached that level—at least not yet. In 66 career playoff games, he’s produced 35 points. Solid, but not the kind of dominance that swings series or defines legacies.
That’s the gap.
And it’s why calling the trade “won” right now feels premature.
If Colorado goes on a deep run and Necas becomes a driving force—if he delivers in the same way Rantanen has in the past—then the conversation changes quickly. If they run into a team like the Dallas Stars again and come out on top, even better. That’s the kind of moment that defines a deal like this.
But if things go sideways? If the Avalanche fall early, or if Rantanen once again proves to be the difference in a postseason matchup, the narrative flips just as fast.
That’s how thin this margin is.
To Necas’ credit, his growth this year has been undeniable. Under head coach Jared Bednar, there’s been a noticeable shift in his approach. More assertive. More willing to shoot. Less deferential when he has a lane. For a player with his skill set, that change has unlocked an entirely new level.
He didn’t just benefit from playing with MacKinnon—he adapted, evolved, and took advantage of the opportunity in a way not every player can.
That development is real. And it’s a big reason Colorado is as dangerous as anyone right now.
But none of it closes the book.
Not yet.
If there’s one thing sports consistently teaches, it’s that timing matters. Declaring victory before the games that actually define a season have even been played? That’s how narratives age poorly.
Necas has done his part to put the Avalanche in position.
Now comes the part that decides everything.
Now he has to go prove it.