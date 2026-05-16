Offense Meets Power: Avalanche And Golden Knights On Collision Course For Stanley Cup Final Berth
The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights—two recent Stanley Cup champions loaded with elite scoring and star power—are set for a high-stakes Western Conference Final showdown with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line.
If the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been building toward a collision of power, speed, and star talent, the Western Conference Final has arrived exactly as advertised.
The Colorado Avalanche, champions in 2022 and winners of the 2025–26 Presidents’ Trophy, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup winners, with a place in the Final now the only thing separating them from another championship run.
Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, marking the start of a matchup that features two of the league’s most complete and explosive teams.
Paths To The Conference Final
Colorado reached this stage by sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in four games before eliminating the Minnesota Wild in five. Vegas advanced after a six-game series win over the Utah Mammoth and followed it with another six-game victory against the Anaheim Ducks.
Both teams arrive tested, but not worn down—each carrying the confidence of having handled adversity without losing control of their identity.
A Clash Of Modern Powerhouses
The Avalanche and Golden Knights are not strangers to deep playoff runs. Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Vegas captured the Cup in 2023. Now, both franchises are one series away from returning to hockey’s biggest stage again.
This is Colorado’s eighth Western Conference Final appearance since relocating to Denver. The Avalanche hold a 3–4 series record at this stage, and in each of their three previous wins at this level, they went on to win the Stanley Cup.
Vegas, meanwhile, is making its fifth appearance in the round just before the Final in its first 10 seasons, also reaching the Western Conference Final in 2018, 2020, 2023, and now 2026, along with a semifinal berth in 2021 during the league’s realignment playoff format. The Golden Knights hold a 2–2 series record at this stage and have already won one Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Stars Driving The Series
Colorado enters with momentum and depth. The Avalanche lead all playoff teams in scoring at 4.11 goals per game.
Nathan MacKinnon remains the engine, producing 7 goals and 6 assists for 13 points, while maintaining a 1.44 points-per-game average this postseason. That number has also lifted his career playoff scoring rate to 1.31 points per game entering the 2026 playoffs, underscoring his long-term consistency in pressure moments.
Perhaps most strikingly, Colorado has had scoring contributions from 17 different players this postseason, marking the seventh time in NHL history a team has had at least 17 goal scorers through its first nine playoff games. Only the 1983 Calgary Flames, 1985 Chicago Blackhawks, 1987 Montreal Canadiens, 1988 Calgary Flames, 1988 Boston Bruins (who had 18), and 1993 Los Angeles Kings have matched or exceeded that level of scoring distribution.
Goaltending has also stabilized Colorado’s run. Scott Wedgewood has posted a 2.21 goals-against average, the second-best among remaining goaltenders, along with a .914 save percentage, tied for fourth among goalies still active in the postseason.
On the other side, Vegas brings one of the most dangerous offenses in the playoffs, averaging 3.67 goals per game, the third-highest mark in the postseason field.
Mitch Marner has been at the center of it all, recording 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points, including his fifth multipoint game of the 2026 playoffs in Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks—matching his career high for multipoint games in a single postseason, previously set in 2023 with Toronto.
Pavel Dorofeyev has surged into the spotlight with back-to-back multi-goal performances in Game 6 and enters the series as the leading goal scorer in the 2026 playoffs with nine goals.
Meanwhile, Brett Howden has carved out a unique niche in special teams dominance, scoring his third short-handed goal of the postseason, placing him in an eight-way tie for the most short-handed goals in a single playoff year in NHL history.
Betting Lines
Oddsmakers slightly favor Colorado, listing the Avalanche at -240, with Vegas at +200.
On the Stanley Cup futures board, Colorado sits at +130, while Vegas is listed at +700, reflecting both their dominance and the respect for their playoff consistency.
Everything points toward a tightly contested series between two teams capable of controlling games in different ways—Colorado through depth, pace, and scoring distribution, and Vegas through star-driven offense and timely finishing.
A Series Built For The Biggest Moments
There is no shortage of history between these two franchises. Colorado previously eliminated Vegas in six games during the 2021 playoffs, adding another layer of familiarity and unfinished business to the matchup.
Now, with both teams carrying championship pedigree and elite offensive form, the margin between them feels thinner than ever.
One series will define a return to the Stanley Cup Final. The other will end a season that still felt built for something more.