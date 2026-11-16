One Year Ago Today: Avalanche Continue Their Streak-Killing Run Against Islanders

As expected, the third period was intense. Mayfield attempted to bully the smaller Brindley, but Brindley responded by cross-checking him in the face, which the officials ruled a high-sticking penalty. Then, Brent Burns threw Heineman down to the ice like a sack of potatoes, which caused Anders Lee to go down as a result. Lee wasn’t done as he dropped the gloves with Josh Manson, only to get taken down with a sharp right uppercut just seconds in. Both men were given five-minute majors and Calum Ritchie was also slapped with a two-minute roughing penalty.