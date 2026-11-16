One Year Ago Today: Avalanche Continue Their Streak-Killing Run Against Islanders

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 6:21 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 6:21 PM
On this day in 2025, the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, continuing their impressive run of taking down some of the NHL's hottest teams.
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on November 16, 2025.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche met another opponent riding a lengthy winning streak—and sent them home without one.
Ross Colton and Victor Olofsson scored 79 seconds apart in the second period to give the Avalanche a lead they never relinquished in a 4–1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday at Ball Arena despite the game getting rough and physical in stretches. Martin Nečas and Brock Nelson added insurance markers, and Scott Wedgewood turned aside 28 of 29 shots in another sharp performance.
Emil Heineman scored the first goal of the game off a deflection for the Islanders, but that’s all they could muster. Ilya Sorokin made some fantastic saves in net, but he took the loss in a 24-save performance.
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First Period
The Avalanche found themselves in an early deficit as the Islanders struck just 2:05 into the game. Heineman redirected a shot past Wedgewood with his right skate—a play that initially appeared to involve a kicking motion, but after review, the officials confirmed it as a good goal.
Tensions rose minutes later when Jack Drury returned to the bench visibly frustrated after absorbing a slash to the hands that went uncalled. New York’s good fortune didn’t last, though. At 4:56, Scott Mayfield caught Nelson in the face with a high stick, sending him to the ice and giving Colorado its first power play of the night. Despite generating a couple of quality looks, the Avalanche couldn’t capitalize.
Midway through the period, Gavin Brindley nearly found space to test Sorokin, but Matthew Barzal disrupted the attempt with a well-timed poke check, collected the loose puck, and raced down the ice for a dangerous chance that Wedgewood turned aside with a sharp stop.
For much of the opening frame, the Avalanche found themselves chasing the puck, allowing the Islanders to dictate stretches of the pace. After 20 minutes, New York carried a 1–0 lead into the intermission. Shots were even at seven apiece.
Second Period
Sam Girard attempted to clear the puck from the front of the Avalanche net, but his pass was intercepted, giving the Islanders multiple chances to crash the crease. Fortunately for Colorado, Wedgewood bailed them out with a pair of big stops, including a sharp save on Bo Horvat.
Moments later, Cale Makar connected with Colton off the rush. Colton tore down the left wing with Adam Pelech in pursuit and snapped a wrister past Ilya Sorokin to tie the game at 1-1. Just 1:29 after that, Olofsson redirected a point shot from Sam Malinski through Sorokin, quickly flipping the script and giving Colorado a 2-1 lead.
Parker Kelly was whistled for interference a little over eight minutes into the frame after bumping Alexander Romanov—this despite Romanov having knocked Kelly down without the puck seconds earlier. Kelly slammed his stick against the glass in frustration, and both Makar and Devon Toews had words for the officials. The outburst didn’t change anything, but the Avs penalty kill took care of business.
Soon after, the Islanders put Colorado on the power play when Ryan Pulock caught Kelly with a high stick. The Avalanche power play couldn’t capitalize again, but they maintained their 2-1 advantage.
With just under three minutes remaining, New York held an 18–15 edge in shots. Tensions rose shortly after the whistle when Mayfield punched Nečas in the mouth—no penalty on the play, but the Avs’ bench certainly took note.
In the closing stages of the second, Makar saved a goal when he hooked Matthew Schaefer from behind when he had a clear shot at a wide-open net.
Third Period
Colorado kicked off the final period with 1:07 to kill on Makar’s penalty. Horvat snapped a shot from the left circle and Wedgewood came up with a scintillating glove save. The Avs killed the penalty, but Kyle Palmieri still found a way to get his hands on the puck and penetrated the Avs defensive zone, but Wedgewood again came up with a solid save.
As expected, the third period was intense. Mayfield attempted to bully the smaller Brindley, but Brindley responded by cross-checking him in the face, which the officials ruled a high-sticking penalty. Then, Brent Burns threw Heineman down to the ice like a sack of potatoes, which caused Anders Lee to go down as a result. Lee wasn’t done as he dropped the gloves with Josh Manson, only to get taken down with a sharp right uppercut just seconds in. Both men were given five-minute majors and Calum Ritchie was also slapped with a two-minute roughing penalty.
With 8:30 left in regulation, both teams had 23 shots on net. And although the Avalanche held a slim lead, it felt like anything could change at any moment, whether at the hands of a Colorado goal, or an equalizing shot from the Islanders.
After a series of back-and-forth action, Makar got his hands on the puck and rushed into the Islanders zone and fired a quick shot at Sorokin, but it was turned aside.
The Avalanche had to dig deep in the closing minutes, but ultimately they poured it on against the Islanders. Nečas was whistled for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass, and with roughly 1:40 remaining, New York pulled Ilya Sorokin for the extra attacker, creating a 6-on-4 advantage. Horvat teed up a one-timer from the right circle, but Wedgewood stood tall yet again with another clutch save.
Miraculously, Colorado survived the extended kill, and from there they slammed the door. Nečas redeemed himself with an empty-netter, responding to getting punch with a telling blow of his own, and Burns fed Nelson to beat Sorokin for the final goal to seal a 4–1 Avalanche victory.
With that, The Streakecutioners struck again, toppling yet another team riding a lengthy heater. The Islanders entered on a four-game winning streak, but despite a determined push, they couldn’t overcome Colorado.
Over their last nine games, the Avalanche have carved through a gauntlet of surging opponents. New Jersey entered with an eight-game winning streak, Tampa Bay had won five straight, and Anaheim arrived riding a seven-game heater. Now, the Islanders have joined the list of teams whose momentum Colorado has abruptly halted. Now, the Avs are sitting on a six-game winning streak.
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