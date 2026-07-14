Patrick Kane To The Colorado Avalanche? Why The Future Hall Of Famer Could Be A Perfect Fit — And A Risky Gamble

The former No. 1 overall pick has built one of the most accomplished careers of his generation. Kane won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year in 2007-08 before helping lead the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships. He captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during Chicago's 2013 title run, and in 2015-16, he put together one of the greatest seasons by an American-born player, winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL in scoring with a career-high 46 goals and 106 points while appearing in all 82 regular-season games.