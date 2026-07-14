Patrick Kane To The Colorado Avalanche? Why The Future Hall Of Famer Could Be A Perfect Fit — And A Risky Gamble

Patrick Kane remains one of the NHL’s most accomplished players, but the Colorado Avalanche must weigh his championship pedigree, offensive impact, salary cap concerns, and complicated history before considering a potential move.
Patrick Kane, the NHL’s all-time leading scorer among American-born players, remains unsigned this offseason.
Do the Colorado Avalanche have a realistic chance of signing him this offseason?
Probably not.
At this point, Colorado's offseason appears all but finished unless the front office finds a way to shed salary before training camp. That scenario looks increasingly unlikely. According to PuckPedia, the Avalanche are currently $445,841 over the salary cap, leaving virtually no financial flexibility. Kane would likely command somewhere between $2.75 million and $3 million, not including any potential performance bonuses.
If there's a realistic window for Colorado to pursue Kane, it would likely come closer to the NHL trade deadline. Even then, it raises an important question: Is it worth making a move for a 37-year-old winger?
There are valid arguments on both sides.
The biggest concern is the mixed message it would send. The Avalanche have emphasized getting younger, yet they signed 34-year-old center Jaden Schwartz to a three-year contract despite his lengthy injury history. Kane—who has been linked to Colorado multiple times over the past few seasons, including before signing with the Detroit Red Wings—is hardly a move that aligns with a youth movement.
On the other hand, few players can match Kane's résumé.
The former No. 1 overall pick has built one of the most accomplished careers of his generation. Kane won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year in 2007-08 before helping lead the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships. He captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during Chicago's 2013 title run, and in 2015-16, he put together one of the greatest seasons by an American-born player, winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL in scoring with a career-high 46 goals and 106 points while appearing in all 82 regular-season games.
One criticism that's surfaced is that Kane simply isn't the 100-point player he once was.
That argument misses the bigger picture.
Yes, Kane is 37 years old, and expecting him to produce at an MVP level is unrealistic. But it's also worth remembering that he surpassed the 100-point mark only twice during his Hall of Fame-caliber career. His value has never been defined solely by gaudy point totals.
Even in the later stages of his career, Kane remains one of hockey's smartest offensive players, capable of driving possession, creating scoring chances, and producing in key moments when surrounded by elite talent.
And that final point is where Kane could potentially make sense for Colorado.
Kane has spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, and while injuries have been part of the conversation during that stretch, he has continued to produce at a high level. Last season, he recorded 57 points in 67 games, including 16 goals and 41 assists. The year before, he finished with 59 points in 72 games.
When looking at the numbers, Kane was actually more productive on a per-game basis during the 2024-25 season.
The biggest area where Kane could help the Avalanche is on the power play.
Since Colorado traded Mikko Rantanen, finding consistency on the man advantage has been a challenge. Kane's ability to operate from the right half wall—a spot where he has made a living throughout his career—could address one of the Avalanche's biggest offensive needs.
Kane has scored 140 career power-play goals, which ranks 73rd on the NHL's all-time list, tied with former Avalanche forward Milan Hejduk and Scott Mellanby. He also scored 12 power-play goals during the 2024-25 season, although that number dropped to just two last year.
While his goal-scoring production is no longer what it was during his prime, Kane remains an elite playmaker who understands how to manipulate defenses and create opportunities for teammates.
Colorado's power play has struggled at critical moments since moving on from Rantanen. The Avalanche experienced a brief resurgence after acquiring Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames, but that momentum disappeared when the playoffs arrived and the man advantage failed to deliver when the team needed it most.
If the discussion is strictly about offensive skill and power-play production, Kane would be an intriguing gamble.
The concern is that his age has also brought some defensive drawbacks.
Kane has become more prone to costly turnovers, and those mistakes can create dangerous scoring chances the other way. His offensive instincts remain elite, but the margin for error becomes smaller as players get older.
That was highlighted late last season during Detroit's playoff push.
The Red Wings were fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive when they erased a 4-1 deficit against the Minnesota Wild, tying the game in the third period. Shortly after Patrick Kane scored, he was involved in a controversial sequence when his stick caught Jack Hughes' skates while he was heading toward the bench away from the play, resulting in a tripping penalty.
Minnesota capitalized, scoring with fewer than 15 seconds remaining on the power play to secure a 5-4 victory and effectively end Detroit's playoff chances.
Kane later took full responsibility for the mistake, telling reporters the penalty made him feel "maybe the worst I felt personally in my career."
From a hockey standpoint, however, Kane would still bring something Colorado cannot easily manufacture: experience.
He knows what it takes to win. He knows how to handle pressure. He knows the demands of playoff hockey.
Kane has appeared in 143 career playoff games, recording 138 points, including 53 goals and 85 assists. That type of postseason résumé would immediately add another layer of experience to an Avalanche team built around championship expectations.
But the decision is not solely about what Kane can provide on the ice.
The biggest question surrounding Kane's potential fit in Colorado may come from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks and the controversy that followed the organization’s 2010 Stanley Cup championship.
Kane was a member of the Blackhawks during that championship season when former Chicago prospect Kyle Beach alleged that he was sexually assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich. Beach, who was initially identified as John Doe in legal proceedings, filed a lawsuit in May 2021 detailing the allegations.
A subsequent independent investigation examined how the Blackhawks organization handled the claims and found that members of the team's leadership became aware of the allegations during the playoffs but decided to wait until after the Stanley Cup Final before addressing the matter.
After Chicago won the championship, Aldrich was eventually given the option to resign or face termination if the allegations were substantiated. He resigned and was permitted to participate in postseason celebrations.
The fallout from the investigation extended beyond Aldrich and the organization's leadership. Beach later described the treatment he received during his time with the Blackhawks, alleging that he was “subjected to humiliating trash talking by his teammates during scrimmages where coaches were present” and was “repeatedly” targeted with gay slurs.
Beach also described an alleged incident during training camp where a teammate asked if he “missed his boyfriend Brad [Aldrich],” referring to the man Beach accused of assaulting him.
Kane, along with longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, was one of the established players within the organization during Beach's time in Chicago. Neither player was accused of participating in the abuse, but they certainly did nothing to stop what transpired as established leaders of an elite organization
For Colorado, that history creates another factor to consider.
The Avalanche would have to evaluate not only whether Kane can still provide offensive value at 37 years old, but also whether adding him fits the culture and identity the organization wants to maintain.
Ultimately, the Patrick Kane debate comes down to risk versus reward.
On the ice, there is still plenty to like. He can create offense, elevate a power play, provide veteran leadership, and bring championship experience to a team trying to win another Stanley Cup.
But the Avalanche are also operating with limited cap space, trying to balance an aging core with a desire to get younger, and would have to weigh the off-ice considerations that come with adding one of the most accomplished—and complicated—players of his generation.
Right now, the salary cap alone makes a Kane-to-Colorado reunion unlikely.
But if the opportunity presented itself at the trade deadline, the Avalanche would face a difficult question:
Is the potential reward of adding Patrick Kane worth the risk?