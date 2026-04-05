Patrick Roy Fired By New York Islanders Late In Season Shakeup

The New York Islanders fired Patrick Roy with four games remaining in the season, ending his tenure after a late slump left the team clinging to playoff hopes.
Former Colorado Avalanche head coach Patrick Roy was dismissed by the New York Islanders on Sunday, a decision that, while not entirely unexpected, still arrives at a striking point late in the season with only four games remaining.
A Sudden Ending In Long Island
Roy’s departure follows a difficult stretch for the Islanders, who have gone 3–7–0 in their last 10 games and are currently clinging to playoff positioning. A four-game losing streak appears to have accelerated the organization’s decision-making process, ultimately leading to the mid-April coaching change.
While the timing of the move is notable, speculation surrounding Roy’s future had been building for some time. Even early in the season, questions persisted about his long-term fit with the club. Despite that, the Islanders entered the year with Roy behind the bench, and at one point appeared positioned to return to the postseason.
Roy initially helped stabilize the franchise after taking over midway through the 2023–24 campaign, guiding the Islanders to an unexpected playoff berth. That success, however, was followed by a disappointing 2024–25 season, which placed him firmly on the hot seat entering this year. Although the Islanders showed stretches of improved play during the current campaign, inconsistency in the second half ultimately proved costly.
Roy’s Avalanche Tenure And Coaching Arc
Roy’s firing in New York also brings renewed attention to his earlier coaching tenure with the Colorado Avalanche, where he made a significant impact both on and off the ice.
Hired in 2013, Roy immediately turned the Avalanche into one of the league’s most competitive teams, earning the Jack Adams Award in his first season as head coach. Under his leadership, Colorado captured the Central Division title and posted a 52-win season in 2013–14, a dramatic turnaround from the year prior.
However, his time with the Avalanche came to an abrupt and unexpected end in 2016 when Roy resigned from his position, citing differences in organizational philosophy and a lack of input on personnel decisions. At the time, his departure caught the hockey world off guard, as detailed in reporting from ESPN, which noted Roy’s desire for a greater role in hockey operations alongside coaching responsibilities.
Roy’s resignation marked the end of a highly visible and at times volatile tenure in Colorado, where his intense coaching style and strong opinions on roster construction were both assets and sources of internal tension.
New Leadership In New York
In the wake of Roy’s dismissal, the Islanders moved quickly to appoint Peter DeBoer as his replacement. DeBoer, most recently the head coach of the Dallas Stars, brings extensive NHL experience and a track record of postseason success.
DeBoer is also familiar to Avalanche fans, having led the Stars to a seven-game victory over Colorado in a hard-fought first-round playoff series last season. He was also behind the bench when the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Avalanche in the second round in 2021. His arrival in New York sets the stage for a new direction behind the Islanders’ bench, particularly as the franchise looks to stabilize its late-season performance and secure a playoff berth.
With the Islanders’ playoff hopes still alive, the organization is hoping the coaching change provides a late boost in performance. For Roy, the dismissal adds another chapter to a coaching career that has been marked by both early success and abrupt transitions.
As the offseason approaches, Roy’s name is likely to surface in connection with future NHL coaching vacancies, though it remains to be seen where his next opportunity will come.