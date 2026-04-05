Patrick Roy Fired By New York Islanders Late In Season Shakeup

DeBoer is also familiar to Avalanche fans, having led the Stars to a seven-game victory over Colorado in a hard-fought first-round playoff series last season. He was also behind the bench when the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Avalanche in the second round in 2021. His arrival in New York sets the stage for a new direction behind the Islanders’ bench, particularly as the franchise looks to stabilize its late-season performance and secure a playoff berth.