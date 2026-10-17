T.J. Hughes Scores First NHL Goal as Avalanche Surge Past Penguins in Second

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 1:55 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 1:55 AM
Updated Oct 17, 2026 3:04 AM
T.J. Hughes scored his first career NHL goal as the Avalanche erupted for three second-period goals, with Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog also scoring to give Colorado a 4-2 lead over Pittsburgh.
DENVER — T.J. Hughes scored his first career NHL goal as the Colorado Avalanche erupted for three goals in the second period, transforming an early 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into the third.
After a sluggish opening frame exposed Colorado’s defensive issues, the Avalanche responded with a dominant middle period, fueled by Artturi Lehkonen’s two-goal performance, Gabriel Landeskog’s timely finish, and Hughes’ milestone moment.
First Period
The Colorado Avalanche had a chance to set the tone early, but a pair of defensive breakdowns in just 29 seconds quickly put them in a hole. Artturi Lehkonen helped stop the bleeding with a timely response, but Colorado struggled to generate offense, surrendered too many chances, and finished the opening period trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.
The Avalanche faced an early test when Penguins forward Nick Robertson lifted a backhand from the low slot, only for Mackenzie Blackwood to shut the door with a glove save.
Colorado also caught a break around the 5:30 mark. T.J. Hughes appeared to deliver a slash to Pittsburgh center Ben Kindel’s leg right in front of an official, but the infraction went uncalled.
Blackwood continued to keep Colorado within reach roughly two and a half minutes later. Evgeni Malkin, who scored twice against the Avalanche in his lone meeting with Colorado last season, wrapped the puck around the net and tried to beat the goaltender, but Blackwood flashed the leather again to make the save.
Despite the solid work from their goaltender, the Avalanche soon found themselves in trouble.
Malkin opened the scoring by putting on the brakes and catching Fedor Svechkov off guard, creating a shooting lane as Sam Malinski battled for position in front of the net. With Malinski screening Blackwood, the Colorado netminder couldn’t pick up the shot in time, and Malkin buried it to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.
The Penguins struck again just 29 seconds later, capitalizing on a costly defensive breakdown. Josh Manson had ventured too far up in the defensive zone and then lost his balance while trying to recover. That gave Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust the space they needed to race past him on a two-on-one rush. Crosby fed Rust, who finished with a tap-in to make it 2-0.
Colorado answered just over two minutes later. Nathan MacKinnon found Lehkonen at the back door, where the winger redirected the puck past Arturs Silovs for his fifth goal of the young campaign. The goal cut the deficit to 2-1 and gave the Avalanche some much-needed life.
With 5:49 remaining in the period, Tommy Novak was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Devon Toews, handing Colorado and new assistant coach Brett McLean an opportunity to showcase the power play.
The first impression wasn’t pretty.
Colorado struggled to establish possession and gave up several dangerous shorthanded chances, fortunate to escape the man advantage without conceding another goal. Once Novak returned to the ice, Gavin Brindley was whistled for interference, forcing the Avalanche back into penalty-killing mode.
Colorado successfully killed off the penalty, but there was little else to celebrate in an otherwise underwhelming opening frame.
The Avalanche headed into the first intermission trailing 2-1 after being outshot 14-5. Lehkonen’s goal provided a much-needed spark, but Colorado needed a sharper defensive effort, better puck management, and a more effective power play to turn the tide.
Second Period
Colorado responded with authority in the second period, completely changing the game’s momentum.
Lehkonen made it two goals on the night just 25 seconds into the period, swatting a rebound past Silovs while Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tried to muscle him into the net. The quick strike tied the game at 2-2 and gave the Avalanche an immediate jolt.
Colorado needed just one more scoring sequence to take the lead. Kadri’s initial shot was denied by Silovs, but the rebound trickled toward the back door, where Landeskog was waiting to clean up and put the Avalanche ahead 3-2 with his third goal of the campaign.
With just under eight minutes remaining in the frame, Landeskog was sent to the penalty box for interference after knocking Spencer Stastney down following an offensive-zone faceoff.
Pittsburgh’s power-play opportunity didn’t last long, as Kindel was whistled for slashing. The penalties offset, forcing both teams to play four-on-four.
Colorado capitalized with 5:03 remaining. MacKinnon fed Hughes for a tap-in from the low slot, giving the defenseman his first career NHL goal and extending the Avalanche’s lead to 4-2. It was a memorable milestone for Hughes and the culmination of a dominant period for Colorado.
After being outshot 14-5 in the opening frame, the Avalanche flipped the script in the second, outshooting Pittsburgh 17-10. Three goals, a momentum-shifting start, and Hughes’ first NHL tally gave Colorado a two-goal cushion heading into the third period.
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