Predicting The Avalanche’s Top Six Scorers For The 2026-27 Season

Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Nečas, Cale Makar and the rest of Colorado’s offensive core should once again put up eye-popping numbers, but who will emerge as the Avalanche’s top six scorers in 2026-27?
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have an offensive problem.
At least, they shouldn’t.
Nathan MacKinnon is coming off another extraordinary season. Cale Makar remains arguably the most dynamic offensive defenseman in hockey. Martin Nečas just became a 100-point player, and Colorado has added enough experience throughout the lineup to make its forward group one of the most dangerous in the NHL.
But that’s also what makes the Avalanche so fascinating heading into 2026-27.
Everyone knows what MacKinnon, Makar and Nečas can do. The bigger question is the depth behind them.
Championship teams need more than a few superstars to carry the offense. They need secondary scorers who can change games, veterans who can produce when the stars are held in check and depth players who can turn a close game into a win. All hail “The Whale” Parker Kelly!
Colorado has the star power.
Now, it needs the rest of the lineup to prove it has enough scoring to match it.
With another long playoff run in mind, here is my prediction for the Avalanche’s top six scorers in 2026-27.
1. Nathan MacKinnon — 52 Goals, 75 Assists, 127 Points
It is difficult to bet against MacKinnon after what he accomplished last season.
He finished 2025-26 with 53 goals, 74 assists and 127 points in 80 games, establishing himself as the NHL’s leading scorer to earn his first Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy.
I’m expecting MacKinnon to have another solid campaign. We’re either going to see the same o’l MacKinnon or an improved version. I don’t see regression, at least not yet.
2. Martin Nečas — 41 Goals, 56 Assists, 97 Points
Nečas proved last season that his offensive ceiling is considerably higher than some people anticipated.
After joining Colorado during the 2024-25 season in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, Nečas put everything together in his first full campaign with the Avalanche in 2025-26, finishing with 38 goals, 62 assists and exactly 100 points in 78 games.
Now comes the difficult part: following it up.
I’m projecting Nečas to fall just short of the century mark, but 97 points would still represent an outstanding season. In fact, a slight dip could make his production more sustainable over the long term.
Nečas has the speed to create separation in transition and enough finishing ability to punish teams that give him space. His chemistry with MacKinnon gives Colorado another dynamic element off the rush, while his ability to create his own shot prevents defenses from simply keying on his linemate.
The biggest challenge will be dealing with the expectations that come with becoming a 100-point player.
Opposing teams will be much more prepared for him this time around and as The Hockey News has previously opined, Necas can be careless at times and leave himself vulnerable for massive open-ice hits. That’s one of the reasons that I can see Necas just missing another 100-point season.
3. Cale Makar — 27 Goals, 69 Assists, 96 Points
Makar finished last season with 20 goals and 59 assists for 79 points in 75 games.
That would be an impressive season for virtually any defenseman, but for Makar, it would actually represent a bit of a down year. The 27-year-old scored 30 goals during the 2024-25 season and surpassed 90 points in each of the previous two campaigns. His 79 points last season marked his lowest total since 2022-23, when he missed 22 games but still managed 66 points in just 60 appearances.
His ability to create offense doesn’t come solely from the power play, either. Makar can carry the puck through the neutral zone, join the rush, create chances off the cycle and turn seemingly harmless possessions into scoring opportunities.
The 27-goal projection might be conservative.
The 68 assists are where I expect him to do the majority of his damage.
With MacKinnon, Nečas and the rest of Colorado’s offensive weapons around him, Makar should have no shortage of opportunities to pile up helpers.
And with Makar entering a contract year, another monster offensive season would only add to an already enormous spotlight surrounding him.
4. Brock Nelson — 31 Goals, 35 Assists, 66 Points
Nelson might be one of the more important players on Colorado’s roster because of what he brings to the lineup beyond his individual numbers.
Last season was Nelson’s first full season with the Avalanche, and he finished with 33 goals, 32 assists and 65 points in 81 games.
Now he gets an entire year to build on that production.
I’m projecting a modest increase to 66 points, with Nelson reaching the 30-goal mark once again.
Nelson has already demonstrated that he can score consistently at the NHL level. As for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avs will need more than empty-net goals this time around.
5. Artturi Lehkonen — 26 Goals, 31 Assists, 57 Points
Lehkonen scored 21 goals and 48 points in 70 games last season, and his projected spot alongside MacKinnon and Nečas gives him an opportunity to significantly improve those numbers.
If that line remains together for an extended stretch, Lehkonen could benefit enormously from the amount of attention opposing defenses have to devote to the two stars around him.
Lehkonen’s willingness to battle around the net, finish chances in tight and play the difficult areas of the ice also makes him an ideal complement for two high-end offensive players.
However, his willingness to do that as the smaller player makes him brave, but it also leaves him susceptible to injury. But, perhaps Lehkonen will remain healthy. We’ll stick with that prediction.
6. Nazem Kadri — 25 Goals, 31 Assists, 56 Points
Kadri’s return gives Colorado another proven veteran center who already understands what it takes to succeed in this organization.
He knows the city. He knows the system. He knows many of the players in the room. Most importantly, he knows what it feels like to win a Stanley Cup in Colorado.
The biggest question is how much offensive production remains in the tank.
Kadri is no longer the 87-point player who helped lead the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup, but he doesn’t need to be. A 55-point season would represent valuable production from the middle of the lineup and give Colorado another player capable of generating offense when the top line isn’t on the ice.
His physicality and willingness to play with an edge also add another dimension to Colorado’s forward group.
If Kadri gets hot at the right time, his value could extend well beyond his regular-season numbers.
My projected top six would finish with a combined 202 goals, 297 assists, and 499 points.
That’s a formidable group.
The bigger question is what happens behind them.
The Avalanche have plenty of experienced players beyond their top offensive names, and there are younger players who will have opportunities to establish themselves as legitimate contributors.
That’s where Colorado needs to find additional production.
MacKinnon, Nečas and Makar can carry an offense for stretches. They can’t do it for an entire season, and they certainly can’t be expected to win every playoff game by themselves.
If the stars stay healthy, the Avalanche could have three players finish with at least 95 points while still getting 25-plus goals from multiple players throughout the lineup.
That’s the formula Colorado needs.
The stars will do what stars do.
The real question is whether everyone else can give them enough help.