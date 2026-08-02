Predicting The Avalanche’s Top Six Scorers For The 2026-27 Season

That would be an impressive season for virtually any defenseman, but for Makar, it would actually represent a bit of a down year. The 27-year-old scored 30 goals during the 2024-25 season and surpassed 90 points in each of the previous two campaigns. His 79 points last season marked his lowest total since 2022-23, when he missed 22 games but still managed 66 points in just 60 appearances.