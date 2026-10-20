Preview: Avalanche Look to Put Ugly Flyers Loss Behind Them Against Devils

The loss in Philadelphia was frustrating for a few reasons. The Flyers came in with just one win in nine games, yet the Avs struggled to find their footing and finished the night with 16 turnovers. Nathan MacKinnon was held without a point for the third time in four losses, and even Martin Necas couldn’t escape the bad luck. He scored a goal, then took a puck to the mouth after an Artturi Lehkonen shot bounced off goaltender Joseph Woll’s shoulder and the post.