Preview: Avalanche Look to Put Ugly Flyers Loss Behind Them Against Devils

Colorado Avalanche
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Ed Mulholland - Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland - Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 7:01 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 7:01 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 8:21 PM
After a frustrating loss to Philadelphia, the Colorado Avalanche look to bounce back against a rested New Jersey Devils team and close out their road trip on a high note.
If the Colorado Avalanche were hoping for a little time to forget about Monday night, they’re out of luck.
After a rough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado is right back at it Tuesday, wrapping up its road trip against the New Jersey Devils with little time to catch its breath.
The loss in Philadelphia was frustrating for a few reasons. The Flyers came in with just one win in nine games, yet the Avs struggled to find their footing and finished the night with 16 turnovers. Nathan MacKinnon was held without a point for the third time in four losses, and even Martin Necas couldn’t escape the bad luck. He scored a goal, then took a puck to the mouth after an Artturi Lehkonen shot bounced off goaltender Joseph Woll’s shoulder and the post.
Not exactly Colorado’s finest night.
The good news? There’s another game to play, and not much time to dwell on the last one. The bad news is that New Jersey has had several days to rest while the Avalanche are playing their second game in as many nights. If Colorado comes out flat again, it could be in for another long evening.
One thing to look forward to is Scott Wedgewood getting the start in net. Mackenzie Blackwood took the loss against Philadelphia, so a change makes sense on the back-to-back. Wedgewood has also been solid in limited action, posting a 2.40 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage through his first two appearances.
Game Details
- Opponent: New Jersey Devils (4-4-0)
- Avalanche Record: 5-3-1
- Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. MT
- Watch: KTVD, Altitude, ESPN+
- Listen: Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado’s top players are still putting up numbers, even if the results haven't always followed. MacKinnon leads the way with 16 points and six goals. Artturi Lehkonen also has six goals and nine points, while Necas has 11 points. Cale Makar has chipped in nine.
The problem lately hasn't been a lack of talent. It's been putting everything together for a full game. Giving the puck away 16 times against Philadelphia is a tough way to win, and the Devils have enough firepower to make Colorado pay for those mistakes.
The lineup should look much the same as it did Monday. Zach L’Heureux and Nic Roy remain unavailable, while Logan O’Connor is still on long-term injured reserve. Colorado also traveled without an extra player, so there likely won't be any surprise additions.
Projected Lineup
Forwards
Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Nazem Kadri
Gabe Landeskog – Brock Nelson – Martin Necas
Jaden Schwartz – Fedor Svechkov – T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly – Gavin Brindley – Noah Juulsen
Defense
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Brett Kulak – Sam Malinski
Josh Manson – Brent Burns
Goaltenders
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
New Jersey Devils
The Devils enter at 4-4-0 after falling to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. They'll have a rest advantage Tuesday, and they'll be looking to take advantage of an Avalanche team that might still be feeling the effects of Monday's game.
Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with nine points in eight games, with Jesper Bratt close behind at seven. Nico Hischier has scored four goals to lead the team.
Goaltending has been a sore spot for the Devils early on. Both of their options have a goals-against average above 3.00 and a save percentage below .900. Jake Allen is expected to start after getting five appearances, while Nico Daws is the other option. Luke Evangelista is also expected back after missing time.
Projected Lineup
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt
Anthony Mantha – Evan Rodrigues – Stefan Nosen
Luke Evangelista – Cody Glass – Jesper Boqvist
Defense
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm – Jonathan Kovacevic
Goaltenders
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Can the Avs Turn It Around?
Colorado doesn't need to reinvent its game overnight. It needs to take better care of the puck, avoid digging itself an early hole, and give Wedgewood a decent chance to do his job.
The Devils won't make things easy, especially with the extra rest on their side. Still, the Avalanche have more than enough talent to respond. After the way things went in Philadelphia, a win in New Jersey would be a welcome way to close out the trip and head home with something positive.
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