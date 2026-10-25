Preview: Former Avs Colton, Drury Set to Face Colorado for First Time in Nashville

Still, both players left their mark on the Avalanche. Drury was a reliable fourth-line center who brought defensive responsibility and consistency, while Colton provided a physical edge and timely scoring. After a disappointing regular season that saw him benched for Colorado’s first two playoff games, Colton found his game again and delivered some much-needed bite when the stakes were highest. Unfortunately, even that wasn’t enough to save the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche from a second-round sweep at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.