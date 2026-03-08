Wild vs. Avalanche: Lineups, Kadri Returns, Landeskog Injured

The projected starting lineup for today's game against the Minnesota Wild.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche take the ice at Ball Arena this afternoon for a midday matchup against the Minnesota Wild. The following lineup projection is subject to change:
Forwards
Valeri Nichushkin – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Nečas
Ross Colton – Brock Nelson – Nazem Kadri
Parker Kelly – Nicolas Roy – Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov – Jack Drury – Joel Kiviranta
Defense
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Manson – Brent Burns
Brett Kulak – Sam Malinski
Goaltenders
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Nazem Kadri returns.
Notables
Nazem Kadri makes his long-awaited return to the Avalanche lineup today, playing for the first time in Denver since the team captured the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Martin Nečas will play in his 500th career NHL game this afternoon. The 27-year-old is just one goal shy of matching his career-high in goals for a single season. Nečas has recorded 28 goals and 48 assists for 76 points in 58 games and is on pace for career-best numbers across the board, with 40 goals, 68 assists, and 108 points projected over 82 games.
Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues to set a dominant pace, leading the NHL with 42 goals this season. He has also posted 61 assists, totaling 103 points, and is on track to finish with a career-high 57 goals, 83 assists, and 141 points.
Gabe Landeskog was a late scratch from the lineup. He suffered a lower-body injury after taking a shot from Cale Makar during the Avalanche’s 5-4 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Friday. While Landeskog’s injury is considered week-to-week, he is expected to return in time for the playoffs, when the Avalanche will need him at full strength.