Wild vs. Avalanche: Lineups, Kadri Returns, Landeskog Injured

Martin Nečas will play in his 500th career NHL game this afternoon. The 27-year-old is just one goal shy of matching his career-high in goals for a single season. Nečas has recorded 28 goals and 48 assists for 76 points in 58 games and is on pace for career-best numbers across the board, with 40 goals, 68 assists, and 108 points projected over 82 games.