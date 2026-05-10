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Projected Lineups: Josh Manson Out

Ryan O’Hara
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Ryan O’Hara
1h
Updated at May 10, 2026, 00:52
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St. Paul prepares for a pivotal Game 3 as Minnesota's stars fight to derail Colorado’s relentless offensive depth before the dominant Avalanche seize a commanding series stranglehold.

The Colorado Avalanche carry a 2–0 series lead into St. Paul with the series beginning to tilt under their offensive weight, while the Minnesota Wild return home searching for urgency before the Western Conference powerhouse can tighten its grip on a near-insurmountable advantage.

Avalanche Take Control Early

Colorado has turned what was a measured start to the postseason into a surge of scoring depth, piling up goals across all four lines while leaning on its elite core of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. Scott Wedgewood has steadied the crease after a shaky opener, and the Avalanche’s structured five-on-five game has largely smothered Minnesota’s top-end threats through two contests.

With extra rest ahead of Game 3 and possible reinforcements on the blue line, Colorado enters with both rhythm and reinvention on its side.

Wild Searching for Answers at Home

Minnesota arrives back in St. Paul needing a reset after struggling to contain Colorado’s speed and transition attack. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have flashed, but sustained offensive pressure has been rare, and defensive absences continue to test their structure. The Wild’s hope now leans heavily on home ice momentum and a sharper start to prevent the series from slipping further away.

Projected Lineups

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards: Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Nečas

Gabe Landeskog – Brock Nelson – Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton – Nazem Kadri – Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Logan O’Connor

Defense:

Cale Makar – Devon Toews

Brett Kulak – Brent Burns

Nick Blankenburg – Sam Malinski

Goaltenders:

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Minnesota Wild

Forwards:

Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Danila Yurov – Marcus Johansson – Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko – Michael McCarron – Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno – Nico Sturm – Nick Foligno

Defense:

Quinn Hughes – Brock Faber

Jake Middleton – Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt – Zach Bogosian

Goaltenders:

Jesper Wallstedt Filip Gustavsson

Let's Dance Cowboys

A series that has tilted quickly now shifts into a building charged with history, urgency, and the kind of pressure that can redefine everything in a single night.

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