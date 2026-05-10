Projected Lineups: Josh Manson Out

St. Paul prepares for a pivotal Game 3 as Minnesota's stars fight to derail Colorado’s relentless offensive depth before the dominant Avalanche seize a commanding series stranglehold.
The Colorado Avalanche carry a 2–0 series lead into St. Paul with the series beginning to tilt under their offensive weight, while the Minnesota Wild return home searching for urgency before the Western Conference powerhouse can tighten its grip on a near-insurmountable advantage.
Avalanche Take Control Early
Colorado has turned what was a measured start to the postseason into a surge of scoring depth, piling up goals across all four lines while leaning on its elite core of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. Scott Wedgewood has steadied the crease after a shaky opener, and the Avalanche’s structured five-on-five game has largely smothered Minnesota’s top-end threats through two contests.
With extra rest ahead of Game 3 and possible reinforcements on the blue line, Colorado enters with both rhythm and reinvention on its side.
Wild Searching for Answers at Home
Minnesota arrives back in St. Paul needing a reset after struggling to contain Colorado’s speed and transition attack. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have flashed, but sustained offensive pressure has been rare, and defensive absences continue to test their structure. The Wild’s hope now leans heavily on home ice momentum and a sharper start to prevent the series from slipping further away.
Projected Lineups
Colorado Avalanche
Forwards: Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Nečas
Gabe Landeskog – Brock Nelson – Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton – Nazem Kadri – Nicolas Roy
Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Logan O’Connor
Defense:
Cale Makar – Devon Toews
Brett Kulak – Brent Burns
Nick Blankenburg – Sam Malinski
Goaltenders:
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Minnesota Wild
Forwards:
Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
Danila Yurov – Marcus Johansson – Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko – Michael McCarron – Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno – Nico Sturm – Nick Foligno
Defense:
Quinn Hughes – Brock Faber
Jake Middleton – Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt – Zach Bogosian
Goaltenders:
Jesper Wallstedt Filip Gustavsson
Let's Dance Cowboys
A series that has tilted quickly now shifts into a building charged with history, urgency, and the kind of pressure that can redefine everything in a single night.