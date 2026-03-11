Projected Lineups: Oilers @ Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9) take on the Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8) tonight at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for roughly 8:17 p.m. Below are the projected lineups for both squads.
Martin Necas — Nathan MacKinnon — Nazem Kadri
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Nicolas Roy — Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Brett Kulak — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Captain Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen remain week-to-week with their respective lower and upper-body injuries.
The Avs are coming off a 9-1 win over the Oilers on November 8. In that game, Nathan MacKinnon, Parker Kelly, and Jack Drury each had two-goal performances. Gavin Brindley recorded a goal and an assist and Zakhar Bardakov, and Ross Colton each had two points.
Overall, MacKinnon has 10 points in his last three games against the Oilers with five goals and five assists. And Kelly has four points in his last two contests against Edmonton with two goals and two assists over that span.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Jason Dickinson — Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach — Josh Samanski — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — Connor Murphy
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Trysten Jarry
If Connor McDavid records a point tonight, he will tie the longest road point streak by an active NHL player. Patrick Kane set the mark with points in 19 straight road games for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018–19 season, and McDavid is just one point away from matching it.
Connor Ingram will get his second straight start for Edmonton as Tristan Jarry continues to struggle. In 13 appearances since being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jarry has posted career-worst numbers — not career-best. He owns a 6-5-1 record with a 3.96 goals-against average and a putrid .862 save percentage, as the Oilers begin to question whether they can actually make the playoffs.
Strap into your seats. This should be a fun game.