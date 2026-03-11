Logo
Colorado Avalanche
Projected Lineups: Oilers @ Avalanche

Ryan O’Hara
2h
Ryan O’Hara
2h
Updated at Mar 11, 2026, 01:30
We have your projected lineups, including some statistics.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9) take on the Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8) tonight at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for roughly 8:17 p.m. Below are the projected lineups for both squads.

Avs Projected Lineup:

Forwards

Martin Necas — Nathan MacKinnon — Nazem Kadri

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Nicolas Roy — Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Defense

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Brett Kulak — Sam Malinski

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Avalanche Notes

Captain Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen remain week-to-week with their respective lower and upper-body injuries.

The Avs are coming off a 9-1 win over the Oilers on November 8. In that game, Nathan MacKinnon, Parker Kelly, and Jack Drury each had two-goal performances. Gavin Brindley recorded a goal and an assist and Zakhar Bardakov, and Ross Colton each had two points.

Overall, MacKinnon has 10 points in his last three games against the Oilers with five goals and five assists. And Kelly has four points in his last two contests against Edmonton with two goals and two assists over that span. 

Oilers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie — Jason Dickinson — Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach — Josh Samanski — Trent Frederic

Defense

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — Connor Murphy

Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson

Goaltenders

Connor Ingram

Trysten Jarry

Oilers Notes

If Connor McDavid records a point tonight, he will tie the longest road point streak by an active NHL player. Patrick Kane set the mark with points in 19 straight road games for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018–19 season, and McDavid is just one point away from matching it.

Connor Ingram will get his second straight start for Edmonton as Tristan Jarry continues to struggle. In 13 appearances since being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jarry has posted career-worst numbers — not career-best. He owns a 6-5-1 record with a 3.96 goals-against average and a putrid .862 save percentage, as the Oilers begin to question whether they can actually make the playoffs.

Strap into your seats. This should be a fun game.

