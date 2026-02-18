Quinn Hughes Lifts Team USA Past Sweden in Overtime Thriller

MILAN — When the moment demanded a hero, Quinn Hughes delivered, lifting the United States through its stiffest challenge of the Olympic tournament and into the semifinals.
Hughes struck just over three minutes into overtime, sealing a tense 2–1 victory against Sweden in a quarterfinal showdown that felt worthy of a medal round. In a game defined by structure, patience and elite goaltending, a single flash of skill ultimately separated the sides.
For much of the night, it appeared the Americans would not require late-game dramatics. Connor Hellebuyck was impenetrable through 58 minutes, calmly repelling all 28 Swedish shots and positioning the United States within touching distance of the semifinals.
But with just 91 seconds remaining in regulation, the breakthrough finally came. Mika Zibanejad unleashed a blistering drive from the faceoff circle that slipped past Hellebuyck, stunning the American bench and forcing overtime in a game Sweden refused to relinquish.
The equalizer momentarily shifted the psychological edge, yet the Americans regrouped quickly during the intermission. In the extra frame, Hughes provided the decisive touch — a composed finish that restored order and preserved U.S. championship ambitions.
The victory continues a markedly different Olympic narrative from the one Americans still revere. The last U.S. men’s team to claim gold authored the iconic Miracle on Ice, a roster of collegians and unheralded players stunning the hockey world. 46 years later, this edition bears little resemblance to that underdog story. Built entirely from NHL talent, the Americans arrived in Milan not as dreamers, but as contenders intent on fulfilling expectations.
Their path to gold now runs through Slovakia, the tournament’s surprise semifinalist. While not as deep in NHL pedigree as its remaining counterparts, Slovakia has already demonstrated its resilience — upsetting Finland in group play and dispatching Germany in commanding fashion to reach the final four.
In many respects, Wednesday’s stage unfolded precisely as the Americans envisioned. Drawn into a preliminary group devoid of another legitimate medal threat, the United States methodically handled Germany, Latvia and Denmark to secure a quarterfinal bye as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Now, with the margin for error gone and the competition intensifying, the Americans stand two victories from ending a 46-year Olympic title drought — and this time, they are expected to finish the job.
Team USA earned an early power play when Gustav Forsling, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, was called for slashing amid sustained American pressure around Jacob Markstrom’s crease.
Despite the early surge, the Americans failed to capitalize, and play returned to even strength. Just over five minutes into the opening period, the United States held a 6–0 advantage in shots on goal.
Sweden generated momentum off the successful penalty kill. The next six shots belonged to Tre Kronor, keeping Hellebuyck sharp as both teams searched for the game’s first breakthrough.
The United States struggled to sustain possession in the Swedish zone, while Sweden’s forecheck forced turnovers and created extended pressure shifts.
Notably, Victor Hedman did not take a shift in the opening period.
The middle frame began with both sides still in pursuit of the night’s first goal. During the intermission, Sweden head coach Sam Hallam confirmed that Hedman sustained an injury during warmups, explaining his absence.
Sweden threatened early in the period when Lucas Raymond was set up by Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, but Hellebuyck turned aside the prime opportunity.
Midway through the period, Markstrom answered at the other end, denying Jake Guentzel after a slick feed from American captain Auston Matthews.
The deadlock finally broke with 8:57 remaining in the period. Off an offensive-zone faceoff win, Jack Hughes released a shot that was deftly redirected by Dylan Larkin, giving the United States a 1–0 lead.
Late in the period, Sweden’s Mattias Lindholm was penalized for tripping Avalanche forward Brock Nelson, sending the Americans back to the power play.
With the man advantage, Matthews attempted to thread passes to Jack Eichel and Tage Thompson at the top of the crease. The latter chance forced Markstrom into a sprawling stop as players jostled in front.
Just over two and a half minutes into the third, Vincent Trocheck was whistled for tripping Landeskog, giving Sweden a crucial power play opportunity.
The Swedes, however, could not convert, hesitating at times rather than firing decisively on net.
With roughly seven minutes remaining, Filip Forsberg attempted to slip a pass to Joel Eriksson Ek at the edge of the crease, but Hellebuyck disrupted the play.
Inside four minutes to go, Landeskog’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Matt Boldy, though Sweden quickly regained control despite Boldy’s diving effort to maintain possession.
Moments later, Adrian Kempe rang a wrist shot off the post, narrowly missing the equalizer.
Sweden finally broke through after pulling Markstrom for the extra attacker with 1:35 left. Six seconds later, Raymond fed Zibanejad for a one-timer from the left circle that glanced off Hellebuyck’s blocker and into the net, tying the game and sending it to overtime to decide who would face Slovakia in the semifinals.
Early in the extra session, Quinn Hughes created multiple chances — setting up Eichel for a one-timer and later attempting to weave through defenders before snapping a backhand that Markstrom gloved down.
The flurry proved to be a prelude. After Boldy left a drop pass near the blue line, Hughes collected the puck, maneuvered laterally across the zone and snapped a shot past Markstrom to seal the victory.
For Nelson and the Americans, the Olympic dream remains very much alive.