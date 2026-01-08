Relentless Focus and Championship Mindset: Jared Bednar’s Leadership with the Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — Elite coaches tend to treat regular season wins as routine rather than triumphs, and Jared Bednar embodies that mindset—steady, measured, and already focused on what comes next, even in victory.

The Colorado Avalanche have rewritten the NHL record books to open the season.

With just two regulation losses through their first 40 games, Colorado broke a 45-year-old record previously held by the 1979–80 Philadelphia Flyers, who owned the benchmark for fewest regulation losses at the 40-game mark.

While the Avalanche have since dropped back-to-back games and now sit with four losses on the season, the achievement remains historic and underscores just how dominant their start truly was. Yet one thing that stands out is what you don’t see from head coach Jared Bednar—there’s no excessive celebration after a win, nor is there an overreaction after a loss.

That mindset was on display Thursday morning, when Bednar was asked at the team’s morning skate whether he ever takes time to appreciate the remarkable run his team has been on.

"Yes and no," he stated plainly. "I'm proud of what our team has done to this point, but as a coach, you're always kind of, 'Okay, what's next?'"

Mindset of a Leader

Bednar’s mindset is reminiscent of legendary NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus, who helped lead Jimmie Johnson to seven championships between 2002 and 2018. While the partnership was dynamic and produced 83 wins at the sport’s highest level, numerous accounts over the years have pointed to Knaus’s tendency to move on quickly from success.

During that championship run, there were moments when—almost immediately after stepping away from a trophy presentation—Knaus was already breaking down their previous race and identifying areas that could be sharper next time mere moments after collecting a multi-million dollar check, and drinking endless amounts of expensive wine. It was a clear reflection of his mentality: wins were acknowledged, but the focus never drifted far from preparation, refinement, and what still needed improvement.

Bednar carries that same Knaus-like mindset to the core. It’s a mentality that can be easy to misunderstand from the outside, but for those tasked with leading teams capable of winning championships, it makes perfect sense. Bednar is staying relentlessly focused on what comes next, because that’s how titles are ultimately won.

"Listen, I get it — players, team success, previous accomplishments — but to me, you have to prove yourself every day in this league," he explained. "It's never about what you've done. I think you can be proud of your achievements, sure — if a guy scores 50 goals, great, you're a 50-goal scorer. But time moves on, and that was four years ago. What are you doing now in this league? And what's your goal now?

"It's always about what you're doing and what you're going to do, not about what you've done."

Bednar Pleased, But Focus Remains on the Work Ahead

Coach Bednar made a point of emphasizing that he remains impressed with what his team has accomplished so far. A 31–4–7 record after 42 games is, by any measure, extraordinary. Yet Bednar conveys the same lesson in his own way: a team is only as good as its most recent performance.

Despite their historic start, the Avalanche have lost their last two games. In Bednar’s philosophy, past accomplishments—even record-breaking ones—carry little weight if the team cannot maintain focus in the present. To say, ‘Well, we made history to start the year,’ after a string of losses achieves nothing. The critical question, he implies, is this: what is the team doing now? The next step is clear—get back in the winner’s column.

Meetings Highlight Bednar's Dedication

The Avalanche have been dominant at even strength this season, yet their power play has remained a persistent source of frustration. Colorado currently ranks 20th among 32 teams, converting on just 16.1% of opportunities. This serves as a clear example that even a team sitting atop the standings is not without vulnerabilities—weaknesses that, while acknowledged, require focused attention. Bednar confirmed that the team held meetings earlier Thursday to align on strategies and ensure everyone is on the same page in addressing these issues, with the goal of restoring their power play to elite status.

"That's been a work in progress for us. We had a big review and meeting today, making sure we're all on the same page, and talked specifically about some positioning and some of the ideas that some of our players had, that our coaches had. We've looked at a couple of things that we think can help us. But it's extreme ownership for me."

Bednar has consistently emphasized that meaningful improvement on the power play requires a collective effort. Accordingly, during these meetings, it is imperative that players recognize they have an active voice in the process. True advancement, he stresses, can only be achieved through genuine collaboration and teamwork.

"Everyone's involved in and out: (Assistant Head Coach Dave Hakstol), myself, (Nolan Pratt) giving us penalty kill advice, what teams are trying to do, what could possibly open up, and every guy on the power play's got some input and we study it all, put it together, and turn em loose again and see if we can have some success."

And even if the Avalanche light the lamp on a couple of power-play goals tonight, Bednar will likely be back at the drawing board immediately. Like Chad Knaus, even in victory, he sees room for improvement. This is more than coaching—it’s the science of leadership at the championship level, where success is never a destination, only a benchmark for what comes next.

Game Day!

The Avalanche take on Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena tonight. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.