Ross Colton Injury Forces Avalanche to Consider Eagles Call-Ups

Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton is dealing with an upper-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed following Thursday’s full team practice.
According to Guerilla Sports, Colton was the only player absent from the skate, raising immediate questions about his status.
Bednar told reporters he is uncertain whether Colton will be available for Friday’s home game against the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena.
Colton’s injury further strains Colorado’s forward depth. The Avalanche remain without Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) and Joel Kiviranta (lower body), and practiced Thursday with fewer than 12 healthy forwards. As a result, the club could be forced to make multiple call-ups from the minors ahead of Friday’s matchup.
The 28-year-old forward has appeared in 70 NHL games over his career and suited up for two games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He has been a standout for the Eagles this year, leading the team with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games, making him a logical candidate if Colorado opts to add scoring help from the minors.
Taylor Makar is another potential option, especially given that the Avalanche have already recalled him four times this season.
The 24-year-old forward has skated in 30 games this season with the Colorado Eagles, Colorado’s AHL affiliate, producing six goals and six assists for 12 points.
A seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Makar is in the first year of a one-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2025–26 season.
Prior to turning professional, he spent three seasons at UMass Amherst, registering 15 goals and seven assists in 85 games between 2021 and 2023. He later transferred to the University of Maine for the 2024–25 campaign, where he broke out offensively, posting 18 goals and 12 assists for 30 points in 38 games.
Meanwhile, his older brother Cale Makar continues to anchor Colorado’s blue line in 2025–26, leading all Avalanche defensemen with 14 goals and 39 assists for 53 points in 39 games.
With Jared Bednar indicating that Zakhar Bardakov to remain on the wing moving forward, the Avalanche’s fourth-line center role has been in flux. Ivan Ivan and T.J. Tynan have recently rotated through the 4C spot, while Parker Kelly has also seen time there. Ivan, meanwhile, offers additional flexibility given his ability to play on the wing.
That versatility gives Colorado several lineup configurations to work with. If an educated guess is to be made, Ivan could slide in at center—especially since he has yet to be reassigned to the Eagles—while Bardakov stays on the right wing. Makar could also factor in on the right side, or the coaching staff could adjust the alignment.