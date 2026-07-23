Sam Malinski’s Breakout Season Shows Why The Avalanche Bet Big On Him

Burns is the perfect example of longevity through preparation. The 41-year-old defenseman has not missed a game since November 21, 2013, when he was with the San Jose Sharks — the same organization he helped lead to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Burns has played in 1,007 consecutive games, the second-longest ironman streak in NHL history behind only Phil Kessel’s 1,064-game run.