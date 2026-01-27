Sam Malinski’s Rise: Why the Avalanche Rewarded Him With a Four-Year Extension

The whispers around Sam Malinski have officially turned into a statement.
Earlier this year, The Hockey News labeled him one of the most underrated assets in the Colorado Avalanche system, and on Tuesday the organization made it official by locking him up with a four-year contract carrying a $4.75 million average annual value.
He’s a smooth, efficient puck mover with an unassuming stride, most noticeable when he’s poised along the blue line with his head up, patiently waiting for a lane to open.
In those moments, there are flashes of Cale Makar—quick wrists from the point, well-timed slap shots, and calm decision-making under pressure. Look a little closer and there’s even a touch of Brent Burns in his game, particularly when he fires a shot from the point the instant the puck hits his tape.
His 2024–25 season numbers marked a clear step forward from his rookie campaign in 2023–24, underscoring noticeable gains in defensive awareness and an improved ability to adapt to the league’s pace and the team’s evolving lineup demands.
Malinski has taken a step forward across the board in his second full-time season. Through 50 games, he has recorded three goals and 21 assists for 24 points—already surpassing last year’s 15-point output (five goals, 10 assists) that came over 76 games.
Like many players on the NHL’s top squad, Malinski was quick to deflect credit for his rise, instead pointing to those around him for helping shape his development. And it wasn’t necessarily anything he did on the ice—he emphasized that the real growth came from the preparation and habits built behind the scenes.
“I looked around the room and seen what other guys do and talked to them," Malinski told The Hockey News about his rest/recovery methods. The big thing is being consistent with your hot tub/cold tub, saunas, Normatec, all the basic stuff that works. It’s just being consistent with them.
“It’s hard to pick one guy because I’ve talked to basically every guy on the team at this point about what they do and watching the way Burnsy (Brent Burns) treats his body. I mean the guy’s been playing forever, so he’s clearly doing something right.”
Sam Malinski has immersed himself in the finer details of his game in an effort to become a more dependable piece of the Avalanche blue line—and the process hasn’t been easy. Earlier this year, he was asked to play his off-hand as Colorado navigated a wave of injuries, forcing him to adjust on the fly while rotating through multiple defensive partners, including now-traded Ilya Solovyov and Jack Ahcan. Through it all, Malinski remained composed and willing to take on whatever was asked of him, even when it meant stepping outside his comfort zone and reshaping his usual approach.
“I think just focusing on what you do on the ice and focusing on yourself (is the best strategy),” he added. “I think that will be a strength of our team down the line is being able to play with every partner no matter who it is. I think we’re just going to keep doing that.”
And in light of today’s news, it appears Malinski, 27, was right to stay the course. His patience and persistence have been rewarded with a four-year contract extension.