Sam Malinski’s Rise: Why the Avalanche Rewarded Him With a Four-Year Extension

Sam Malinski has immersed himself in the finer details of his game in an effort to become a more dependable piece of the Avalanche blue line—and the process hasn’t been easy. Earlier this year, he was asked to play his off-hand as Colorado navigated a wave of injuries, forcing him to adjust on the fly while rotating through multiple defensive partners, including now-traded Ilya Solovyov and Jack Ahcan. Through it all, Malinski remained composed and willing to take on whatever was asked of him, even when it meant stepping outside his comfort zone and reshaping his usual approach.