Colorado Avalanche
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Marc DesRosiers - Imagn Images
Marc DesRosiers - Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 8:20 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 8:20 PM
Scott Wedgewood abruptly left Avalanche practice, raising injury concerns, but Jared Bednar revealed the goaltender is simply sick as Colorado navigates several key absences ahead of a back-to-back.
Scott Wedgewood abruptly left Colorado Avalanche practice on Sunday afternoon, leading to some concern that the goaltender had suffered an injury.
Emergency backup goaltender Will Slohm, according to reporter Evan Rawal, took over Wedgewood's crease for the rest of practice.
It turns out Wedgewood isn't injured. He's sick and didn't feel well enough to finish practice.
When asked about his status, Jared Bednar told reporters that Wedgewood was "a little under the weather." Asked if he expected him to be ready for the upcoming back-to-back, Bednar said, "Yeah."
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That's a relief for Colorado, which has already lost several important players. The Avalanche head to Utah on Wednesday to face the Mammoth before coming home to play the Anaheim Ducks.
Avalanche Managing Without MacKinnon and Makar
The Avalanche are already without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who both got hurt against Ottawa and didn't play in Sunday's 4-1 win over Montreal.
Colorado still managed to get the job done without them. Bednar liked the way the rest of the lineup responded, especially after also losing 4-3 in overtime to Ottawa.
"I've liked what I've seen from all their lines. I think the guys did a nice job stepping up in the Ottawa game and then really followed it up with a nice game in Montreal," Bednar said. "I'm pretty happy right now, but we're just in the beginning of this thing."
There are other injuries to deal with, too. Zach L'Heureux is out with a long-term lower-body injury, while Josh Manson is recovering from an ankle injury and was initially expected to miss around two months.
MacKinnon is expected to miss a month, and Makar is expected to be out for two weeks.
Bednar Praises Alex Gagné After NHL Debut, Discusses Mike Reilly Addition
With so many players out, some of Colorado's younger players are getting opportunities. Alex Gagné made his NHL debut against Montreal, and Bednar liked his performance.
"I thought he was great. Real effective puck-moving, heavy physical net-front play, good in the corners, played to his identity, kept himself out of trouble, helped us with some neutral-zone passing and breakout passing," Bednar said. "He was an efficient puck-mover and got a couple of shots. I liked his game overall."
The Avalanche also claimed defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers on Sunday. With Josh Manson and other defensemen dealing with injuries, Colorado needed another option on the blue line.
Bednar likes Reilly's experience and skating ability.
"Experienced guy, good skater, been around the game for a long time," Bednar said. "We're sitting here with two defensemen already hurt. It's a long year, so we'll see."
The coach admitted the team is getting a little thin on defense and needs to be prepared in case another player goes down.
"We're kind of running thin back there right now, and we have to be careful that if something happens, we're protected."
Bednar Talks Importance of Center Depth
Bednar also discussed the importance of having enough centers available. It's something Colorado has had to manage throughout the season, and he doesn't think a team can have too many options down the middle.
"I think it's paramount that you have more than four guys at all times," Bednar said. "We have Parker Kelly and (Nicolas Roy), and we brought some of those guys in as centers. We've converted some of those players to center, but some guys, like Darren Helm before them, have done that as well."
He said coaches have to be willing to move players around and help them adjust when needed.
"You've got to do whatever you have to do when it comes to coaching, converting guys or helping guys adapt and play different situations."
Roy is one example. Even when playing on the wing, his ability to take faceoffs gives Colorado another option.
"The depth that we have down the middle, even though we're using some guys on the wing, it helps, even on faceoffs. With Nicolas Roy, when he was playing the wing, he's a right-shot center that could take draws and help you with possession in all three zones."
For now, the Avalanche will hope Wedgewood is feeling better by Wednesday. They're already missing MacKinnon, Makar, Manson, and L'Heureux, so getting their goaltender back without any issues is important.
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