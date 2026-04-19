Scott Wedgewood Takes The Net For Playoff Opener

Scott Wedgewood's moment to shine has finally come.
DENVER — Scott Wedgewood is about to step into unfamiliar territory—and it’s happening under the brightest lights hockey has to offer.
On Sunday morning, Jared Bednar confirmed that Wedgewood will get the nod in Game 1 as the Colorado Avalanche open their 2026 playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena.
For Wedgewood, it marks a long-awaited milestone. Despite years in the league, the 33-year-old has never started a postseason game—his only playoff experience coming in brief relief appearances. That changes now, in a moment few saw coming this late in his career.
But this isn't some participation trophy. This was earned with blood, sweat, and tears.
The Rise of Wedgewood
Wedgewood was nothing short of outstanding during the regular season, putting together a 31-6-6 record while leading the league in both save percentage (.921) and goals against average (2.02) among qualified goaltenders. Alongside Mackenzie Blackwood, he helped backstop Colorado to the William Jennings Trophy, given to the team that allowed the fewest goals over the season.
There’s also a bit of history tied into the moment. Wedgewood becomes one of the oldest goalies in NHL history to make a first playoff start—something that hasn’t happened at this age since Anton Khudobin did it in 2020 with the Dallas Stars and rode that opportunity all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing a heartbreaking six-game series to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
But like legendary middleweight world champion Sergio Martinez, Wedgewood, the late bloomer, finally gets his shot.
Now, Wedgewood gets his shot.
And with the Avalanche entering the postseason as one of the league’s most complete teams, this isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s a chance to prove he can be the guy when it matters most.
Be prepared for a massive roar as Wedgewood is announced as the starting netminder this afternoon at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. local time.