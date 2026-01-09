Senators-Avs: LIVE UPDATES

DENVER — Welcome to our live update thread for the evening!

FIGHT ALREADY

Tyler Kleven crushed Ivan Ivan into the boards and Josh Manson took exception to it. Kleven got absolutely obliterated by a clean series of right hands. Five-minute majors issued to both men.

GOAL

Josh Manson is having a night of all sorts in the first period. He's beaten a guy and up and now he scores! He fires a wrister that slips through traffic and by Leevi Meriläinen to make it 1-0 Colorado.

MacKinnon Scores

Martin Necas gathered up a loose puck, found Nathan MacKinnon in the slot and he ripped one by Meriläinen. It's 2-0 with 2:46 left in the first period.

Colorado will enter the second period on the penalty kill if they can hold on for the rest of the frame as Sam Girard just went to the box for tripping.

Second Period

Brady Tkachuk drew an interference penalty nearly 20 seconds into the period. That allowed the Senators to go on a 5-on-3 power play for a brief moment until Girard exited the box. However, that also meant the Avs had to kill a second penalty.

Cale Makar Lights the Lamp

Right after killing off both penalties, MacKinnon left the puck for Makar at the top of the zone before Makar ripped a wrist shot top shelf to make it 3-0. Senators head coach Travis Green subsequently pulled Meriläinen from the net for Mads Sogaard.

Senators Get On the Board

5:08 into the second period, Shane Pinto beats Wedgewood with a wrister that got lodged in the back of the net. That was an odd sequence as it took a while for people to realize that a goal had just been scored. Wedgewood will definitely want that one back.

Lars Eller found the back of the net soon after that on another weird play. Claude Giroux attempted a wraparound that ended up with the puck getting stopped by the post, but after a failed clear, Eller got his hands on the loose puck and shot it by Wedgewood. However, Colorado successfully challenged for offsides on the play and the goal was reversed.

The Massacre

Any sense of momentum the Senators were beginning to build was erased in a hurry as the Avalanche delivered a ruthless response.

After Ottawa forward Michael Amadio was sent off for hooking, Martin Nečas wasted no time on the power play, one-timing a shot past Mads Søgaard to make it 4–1. Just 17 seconds later, Brent Burns extended the lead to 5–1 when his snap shot from the point deflected off a Senators defender and into the net.

The damage continued when Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto were whistled for high-sticking penalties just nine seconds apart. Colorado capitalized again, with Nathan MacKinnon setting up Brock Nelson for a blistering one-timer that beat Søgaard and pushed the lead to 6–1.

Josh Manson added his second goal of the night soon after, one-timing a pass from Jack Drury from the point with his father, former NHL defenseman Dave Manson, watching from the stands. Nelson capped the onslaught by scoring his second of the game just 1:23 later, completing a stunning six-goal period for Colorado.

Sam Girard ThrowingHands !?

We've truly seen everything in this game. Sam Girard and Senators forward Tim Stutzle got in a tussle. Girard won the fight, but was penalized for winning it, as he was issued an additional two-minute minor for roughing on top of the regular five minutes for fighting.

Scott Wedgewood was ready to fight Shane Pinto after the latter caused his teammate to crash into him. Brady Tkachuk scored off a rebound to make it 8-2, but the game had long gotten away from them.

Stay tuned for Stefano Rubino's full report!!