Should Jared Bednar Be Fired After Avalanche’s Stunning Sweep By Golden Knights?
The Avalanche entered the postseason as Stanley Cup favorites, but after a stunning four-game sweep at the hands of the Golden Knights, questions are now mounting about whether Jared Bednar is still the right voice behind the bench in Colorado.
The Vegas Golden Knights were always going to be a difficult matchup for the Colorado Avalanche, but a four-game sweep? Nobody really had that on the board.
What followed wasn’t just a playoff loss. It was a full unraveling from a team that spent nearly the entire season looking like the best group in hockey. By the end of it, the Avalanche didn’t just lose the Western Conference Final — they were controlled, outplayed, and at times looked like a team searching for answers that never came.
Hockey has a way of shrinking everything down to matchups, and Vegas is built specifically to make life miserable for teams like Colorado. The Golden Knights clog the middle of the ice, slow everything down, erase clean entries, and force games into a grind. Most opponents find it frustrating.
Against the Avalanche, it became something worse — suffocating.
A Matchup That Slowly Took Over The Series
Colorado came in as Presidents’ Trophy winners, carrying one of the most dangerous five-on-five teams in the league. When they were skating freely, it showed. Their speed stretched teams. Their puck movement created chaos. And when things clicked, games could flip in a matter of minutes.
But there were small cracks in that picture even before the series started.
Vegas never really let Colorado settle into anything comfortable. Breakouts that usually looked clean started breaking down. Rush chances were limited and rushed. Space disappeared quickly. And when mistakes happened, they didn’t just hurt — they usually ended up in the back of the net.
What stood out most wasn’t just how well Vegas played its structure. It was how little Colorado ever found a way to break it.
All season, the Avalanche usually had a response. If they fell behind, they chased games down. If momentum shifted, they grabbed it right back. If a team pushed them, they pushed harder.
That version of them never really appeared here.
Instead, as the series went on, things just started to drift. The offense went quiet for long stretches. Defensive breakdowns built on top of each other. And the confidence that usually defined their game seemed to fade a little more each night.
At one point in Game 4, Colorado went 29 minutes with just one shot on goal. For a team built on speed and pressure, that kind of stretch in a conference final doesn’t just stand out — it stops you in your tracks.
The Moment It All Started To Feel Off
Vegas absolutely deserves credit for the way they handled the series, but a sweep like this — especially after a season like Colorado just had — is the kind of result that sticks with a team.
A week earlier, everything still felt lined up. A run to the Final was right there.
A week later, it felt like the season had just… run out of road.
There wasn’t a moment where it turned. No shift where Colorado grabbed control back. No stretch where they looked like they were about to break through. Just a steady slide into frustration, and eventually, silence.
That’s what made it feel so jarring.
This was still the same team that spent months looking like a juggernaut. One of the best regular-season groups Colorado has ever had. Fast, deep, confident — the kind of team that usually imposes itself on games.
But in this series, none of that really came through when it mattered.
And Vegas deserves full credit for that.
They didn’t just beat Colorado. They took away the parts of their game that usually make them dangerous. Entries were disrupted. Breakouts never fully stabilized. Even their puck movement was constantly pressured before it could develop.
The result was a series played almost entirely on Vegas’ terms.
Outmuscled
Physically, the gap showed up everywhere.
Vegas played heavier along the boards, stronger in front of the net, and more willing to finish checks through every zone. Colorado, for much of the series, ended up reacting instead of dictating.
There were moments where frustration crept in with the officiating — missed calls, borderline plays, sequences that clearly didn’t sit well on the bench. One of the clearest came when Tomas Hertl caught Martin Necas with an interference play that went uncalled, sending him briefly down the tunnel with a lower-body issue before he returned.
But that alone doesn’t explain the bigger picture.
Because this has started to feel familiar.
Even last year against the Dallas Stars, Colorado ran into the same problem — a series that turned physical, messy, and tight, where they struggled to consistently push back. And similar stretches have appeared again this postseason.
It even showed early. In the first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, Necas — coming off a 100-point season — took a heavy hit from Mikey Anderson, and Colorado didn’t really respond in a way that changed the tone.
That’s the thread running through all of this.
A Question That Keeps Coming Back
Nobody questions the talent. That part is obvious. This is still a roster loaded with high-end players and game-breakers.
But playoff hockey eventually asks a different question: what happens when your game gets taken away?
And too often, the answer has looked uncomfortable.
That’s where the conversation naturally shifts beyond the roster and into leadership.
Head coach Jared Bednar has earned everything he’s gotten in Colorado. A Stanley Cup. Deep runs. Years of consistent contention. That all matters.
But so does what keeps happening when the games get tighter and more physical — when the Avalanche run into teams that take away their structure and force them into something different.
Because over and over again, the series starts to look the same. Strong regular season. High expectations. Then a playoff matchup where adjustments don’t fully land, and the identity fades at the worst possible time.
There have been peaks, including the 2022 Cup run, but outside of that, the postseason results haven’t consistently matched the level this roster reaches during the year.
And at some point, that stops being just about one series.
It becomes about whether anything changes.
Right now, Colorado isn’t lacking talent. That’s never been the issue.
What they’re missing are answers when things stop going their way — and in the playoffs, that’s usually where everything is decided.
And when that keeps happening, eventually the question stops being what the roster is… and becomes whether the voice leading it still is.