Solovyov for Puustinen Deal: A Win-Win for Colorado and Pittsburgh

Puustinen arrives as a versatile winger capable of playing both the left and right sides. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward has spent the entirety of the 2025–26 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 35 games. He also brings NHL experience, having appeared in 52 games with Pittsburgh during the 2023–24 season, where he totaled 20 points. The 26-year-old will report directly to Loveland and join the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.