Solovyov for Puustinen Deal: A Win-Win for Colorado and Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche completed a depth swap with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier Tuesday, acquiring forward Valtteri Puustinen and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Ilya Solovyov.
The 23-year-old Solovyov was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames in October and went on to carve out a modest but dependable role along Colorado’s blue line.
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound left-shot defenseman appeared in 16 games, scoring his first career NHL goal on January 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while adding two assists.
Primarily deployed in a bottom-pairing role, Solovyov provided physicality, steady positioning, and a willingness to block shots and play tough in his own end.
Although he was never projected to be an everyday fixture, he proved to be a reliable depth option when injuries tested the Avalanche’s defensive lineup.
With star defenseman Devon Toews expected to return in the near future and Jack Ahcan poised for a call-up as Toews continues his rehabilitation, the Avalanche found themselves with increased flexibility on the back end—prompting the organization to address a more pressing need elsewhere in the lineup.
Puustinen arrives as a versatile winger capable of playing both the left and right sides. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward has spent the entirety of the 2025–26 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 35 games. He also brings NHL experience, having appeared in 52 games with Pittsburgh during the 2023–24 season, where he totaled 20 points. The 26-year-old will report directly to Loveland and join the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.
On the surface, the transaction appears to be a simple exchange of surplus for need. However, a closer look reveals a calculated move that aligns with the short-and long-term objectives of both organizations. Here’s why this trade makes sense for the Avalanche—and the Penguins.
The Penguins are navigating a multi-year rebuild under general manager Kyle Dubas, with an emphasis on stockpiling draft picks, developing prospects, and gradually infusing the roster with younger talent. That environment should allow a player like Solovyov to see more consistent ice time, giving him a valuable opportunity to continue sharpening his game at the NHL level.
It’s not that Solovyov failed to perform in Colorado—on the contrary, his play steadily improved. He became more composed with the puck, showed better decision-making under pressure, and flashed an underrated shot from the blue line. Unfortunately for him, the Avalanche are simply loaded with defensive talent, limiting his path to a regular role.
Solovyov had the chance to share the ice with one generational star in Nathan MacKinnon. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to learn from another—MacKinnon’s childhood hero and one of the game’s all-time greats, “The Kid” himself, Sidney Crosby.
Puustinen is a fast, efficient skater with strong short-area acceleration. His first few strides are particularly effective, allowing him to create just enough separation to open passing lanes or slip into soft ice, especially during controlled zone entries and in transition.
That speed is backed by data. According to NHL EDGE statistics, Puustinen has been clocked at a top speed of 23.02 miles per hour—just a fraction behind Nathan MacKinnon’s recorded top speed of 23.06 mph. While straight-line speed isn’t the defining element of his game, it underscores his ability to keep pace.
This kid can really skate.
Beyond his skating, Puustinen is well regarded for his work on special teams, particularly on the power play. He may not possess an elite shot, but he compensates with excellent puck awareness and a strong understanding of spacing and rotations. He processes plays quickly, keeps the puck moving, and consistently makes smart, connective decisions that help power-play units stay organized and dangerous.
With that said, Puustinen profiles as a legitimate call-up option heading into the postseason. If head coach Jared Bednar chooses to get creative, deploying him on the second power-play unit would be a low-risk move—one that could quietly pay dividends for a unit that has struggled for much of the season.