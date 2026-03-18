Stars vs. Avalanche Preview: Rivals Look To Rebound After Ugly Losses

Despite the setback, the Avalanche remain driven by elite production across their core. MacKinnon continues to lead the NHL in goals (45) while sitting among the league leaders in both assists and total points. On the blue line, Cale Makar remains one of the most dynamic defensemen in hockey, ranking near the top of the position in goals, assists, and overall scoring. Meanwhile, Martin Nečas has been a consistent offensive force, sitting among the league’s top scorers with 81 points.