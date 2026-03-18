Stars vs. Avalanche Preview: Rivals Look To Rebound After Ugly Losses

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche close out a brief two-game homestand Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena, with both teams arriving in Denver looking to respond after lopsided losses earlier in the week.
This marks the third of four regular-season meetings between the Central Division contenders. The season series has already produced two tightly contested matchups—Dallas edged Colorado 5–4 in a shootout on October 11, while Colorado returned the favor with a 5–4 shootout win in Texas on March 6.
Colorado enters the matchup following a disjointed 7–2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, a game that unraveled quickly and exposed rare defensive lapses for one of the league’s most structured teams.
Nathan MacKinnon provided one of the few bright spots, scoring his 45th goal of the season to briefly tie the game early in the first period. The tally further cemented his place among the NHL’s elite, making him just the sixth player in league history to record at least four consecutive 110-point seasons.
However, Colorado’s defensive breakdowns proved costly. Evgeni Malkin led the Penguins’ charge with two goals, while Pittsburgh capitalized on turnovers and coverage lapses to build a commanding lead before the first intermission.
Veteran defenseman Brent Burns reached a historic milestone in the loss, scoring his 271st career goal to pass Bobby Orr for seventh-most by a defenseman in NHL history. Still, the achievement was overshadowed by a game in which Colorado allowed seven goals on home ice—an outcome that sharply contrasts with the club’s typical defensive standard.
Despite the setback, the Avalanche remain driven by elite production across their core. MacKinnon continues to lead the NHL in goals (45) while sitting among the league leaders in both assists and total points. On the blue line, Cale Makar remains one of the most dynamic defensemen in hockey, ranking near the top of the position in goals, assists, and overall scoring. Meanwhile, Martin Nečas has been a consistent offensive force, sitting among the league’s top scorers with 81 points.
It will be worth monitoring how the Colorado Avalanche respond on the ice following the public comments from Nathan MacKinnon, who expressed clear frustration with how head coach Jared Bednar has recently structured the lines.
This is hardly an ideal moment for internal tension to surface, particularly with the Central Division race tightening and the Dallas Stars arriving in strong form. Dallas has been one of the league’s hottest teams, with just one regulation loss in its last 10 games, adding further weight to an already high-stakes matchup.
Dallas arrives in Denver facing similar urgency after a 6–3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Like Colorado, the Stars struggled defensively, surrendering four third-period goals in a game that slipped away late.
Jason Robertson continues to pace Dallas offensively, leading the team with 80 points while maintaining his role as one of the league’s most consistent scoring threats. Wyatt Johnston has emerged as a major contributor as well, leading the club in goals and providing secondary scoring depth that has been critical throughout the season.
On the back end, Miro Heiskanen anchors the Stars’ blue line, combining high-end playmaking ability with heavy minutes in all situations.
The matchup presents a pivotal opportunity for both teams to reestablish momentum as the regular season enters its final stretch. Colorado has historically held the edge in the series, owning a 56-40-8-12 record in 116 regular-season meetings, though recent matchups have been tightly contested and often decided beyond regulation.
MacKinnon, in particular, has consistently produced against Dallas, totaling 51 points in 46 regular-season games, while Makar has also been highly effective in the matchup from the blue line. Nečas has added steady contributions of his own, further underscoring Colorado’s offensive depth against a familiar opponent.
With both clubs positioned as legitimate postseason contenders and separated by little in terms of overall talent, Wednesday’s game carries the intensity of a potential playoff preview. Clean execution, defensive structure, and discipline—areas both teams struggled with in their most recent outings—will likely determine which side regains its footing.