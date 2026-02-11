Sweden Survives Italy Scare, Wins 5–2 in Olympic Opener

Team Italy, a heavy 5.5-goal underdog, shocked the crowd early by scoring just 4:14 into the game, then quickly leveling the score at 2–2 only 37 seconds into the second period after Sweden had appeared to seize control. Despite flashes of brilliance, the Azzurri ultimately fell short, unable to pull off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in Olympic hockey history since the United States defeated the USSR in Lake Placid.