T.J. Hughes Is Finding His Footing With the Avalanche, One Game at a Time

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 5:50 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 5:50 AM
After a standout college career at Michigan, T.J. Hughes is finding his footing with the Colorado Avalanche, recording his first NHL goal and showing signs of what's to come.
DENVER — For T.J. Hughes, the first NHL goal is finally here. And he couldn't have picked much better company to score it with.
With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar setting him up, Hughes found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career, marking another step forward for the Colorado Avalanche rookie.
Through eight games, Hughes now has two points, a goal and an assist. It's a modest start on paper, but for a young player adjusting to the NHL, the progress has been encouraging.
Hughes arrived in Colorado with an impressive résumé. He was a standout at the University of Michigan and a top-three finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's top player. His offensive instincts were never really in question. The challenge has been translating them to the NHL.
When Hughes made his debut on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings, he showed flashes of the skill that made him so productive in college and with the Colorado Eagles. But the speed and intensity of the NHL take time to adjust to, even for talented players.
Now, eight games into his career, Hughes is beginning to look more comfortable. His first goal was another sign of that progress.
"Felt really good," Hughes said. "I think it was a big goal, big time of the game. They gave me a great pass. I think the power play just expired, but the power play was good. (Nathan MacKinnon) just made a great play, and I was able to score."
Having MacKinnon and Makar assist on his first career goal made the moment even more memorable.
"Yeah, it's really cool," Hughes continued. "Just elite players, best players in the world right there, and just trying to get open for them when I can."
Playing alongside two of the best players in the world gives Hughes plenty to learn from. It also gives him opportunities to find open ice and use his offensive instincts, something Colorado hopes to see more of as he settles into the lineup.
Hughes admitted he's more comfortable now than he was during his debut, though he knows there's still plenty to figure out.
"I do definitely feel more comfortable than, like, let's say, game one," Hughes said. "But I just feel like the comfort just keeps getting up each game."
That adjustment hasn't gone unnoticed by head coach Jared Bednar, who has seen Hughes create chances even when the results haven't followed.
"He's gonna improve, and there may be some ebbs and flows to his game," Bednar said. "Fatigue is a real thing for players."
For a rookie learning to handle the pace and physical demands of the NHL, those ups and downs are part of the process. Bednar isn't expecting Hughes to figure everything out overnight. He's looking for smart decisions, consistent effort and a willingness to keep improving.
"Smart player, tries to do the right things," Bednar said. "He's got to keep working on picking up the pace, but he sees things, and he makes plays."
Bednar pointed to Hughes' performance against Dallas on Wednesday, when the rookie made a couple of strong plays in the third period to generate scoring chances in a game the Stars eventually won 3-2 in a shootout. Hughes continued creating opportunities in his next outing, and this time, he finally found the back of the net.
"Tonight he's all over the scoring chance sheet again," Bednar said. "It's gonna come for him."
That is an encouraging sign for Colorado. Hughes is still learning when to make a play, when to simplify his game and how quickly he needs to process what's happening around him. But the chances are coming, and now he's starting to get rewarded for them.
His college success showed what he could do offensively. The next step is proving he can bring that same ability to the NHL consistently.
"It's just experience, playing in the league, and knowing what he can do and what he can't do, and then consistently going out and competing hard," Bednar said.
Eight games into his NHL career, Hughes has a goal and an assist to show for his efforts. The numbers aren't eye-popping, but they don't tell the whole story of a young player finding his footing at the highest level.
The first goal is out of the way. Now, with some confidence building and more experience ahead, Hughes can focus on turning those flashes of offensive potential into a consistent part of his game.
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