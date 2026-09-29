T.J. Hughes Is Learning Another Level Of Leadership From Gabe Landeskog

T.J. Hughes has already established himself as a leader, but his first NHL training camp has given him a chance to learn another level of leadership from Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog.
For T.J. Hughes, one of the most valuable parts of his first NHL training camp has had little to do with what happens on the ice.
It has been watching and learning from longtime Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog.
Hughes arrived in Colorado after getting his first taste of professional hockey with the Colorado Eagles last season. He scored a goal and added an assist in two regular-season games before recording four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 17 playoff games as the Eagles reached the Western Conference Final.
Since then, Hughes has spent training camp trying to prove he belongs in the NHL. He did just that, with head coach Jared Bednar confirming Sunday that the young forward will start the season on Colorado’s main roster.
Hughes isn’t new to leading by example, either.
During his final season at the University of Michigan, Hughes recorded 57 points in 40 games, finishing second nationally in scoring while earning Big Ten Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. Over four seasons with the Wolverines, he had 179 points in 156 games and was a Hobey Baker finalist.
His teammates and coaches also respected him for the way he led, something that made his relationship with Landeskog especially interesting.
After Hughes scored three goals and added an assist in Colorado’s 5-2 preseason win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Landeskog spoke with Avalanche beat reporter Jesse Montano about the young forward.
“You can just tell he’s got the poise. He’s got poise and he sees the plays,” he stated. “Confidence, he’s got a lot of the tools you need.”
Hughes has noticed plenty about Landeskog, too.
“Gabe’s an unbelievable guy,” Hughes told The Hockey News. “I can tell why he’s such a good leader right away.”
For Hughes, it comes down to the small things. Landeskog makes an effort to know everyone, remembers names, asks about families and makes himself available to teammates.
“He wants to learn about everyone, know everyone,” Hughes said. “He knows everyone’s name. Wants to help everyone. Wants to talk about your family. Wants to get to know you.”
Hughes said Landeskog’s attitude is another part of what makes him such an effective leader.
“He shows up every day with such a great attitude,” Hughes said. “I mean, everyone does, but he’s just always so positive.”
The two have some similarities in the way they lead, but Hughes now gets to see what that approach looks like inside an NHL locker room.
“He has that demeanor where he walks in and he’s the leader,” Hughes said. “He leads by example and he really brings everyone together every day.”
Hughes has also had the chance to learn from another veteran since arriving in Colorado.
He spent two or three weeks living with former Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns, who owns the NHL’s active consecutive games played streak at 1,007, getting a firsthand look at the routine of a player who has spent more than two decades in the league.
“It was so much fun,” Hughes said. “He has a great family. They’re always doing stuff with me. We’re playing different stuff around the house with his kids.”
Beyond the time with Burns’ family, Hughes paid close attention to how the veteran defenseman prepares.
“He’s such an experienced guy,” Hughes said. “I learned a lot from him, just like what he does on a day-to-day basis to prepare himself to play at this level.”
Hughes pointed to Burns’ attention to detail, including his nutrition and recovery.
“The way he prepares every day, the way he takes care of his body, what he eats, his recovery — all that stuff is high end,” Hughes said. “He does everything he can to make sure he’s ready to go.”
Between Landeskog and Burns, Hughes has gotten a close look at two different parts of what it takes to build a long NHL career.
Burns has shown him the importance of preparation. Landeskog has shown him how to lead a group.
Now Hughes is trying to put those lessons to work.
His four-point performance against Winnipeg strengthened his case to stay with Colorado, but Hughes isn’t trying to do too much. When asked about making plays without overcomplicating his game, he went back to the basics.
“First mindset, just trying to play the right way, playing both ends of the puck,” Hughes said. “I feel like at first it’s just the mentality of playing the right way and then earning your chances, and then when you have those chances, like to have the confidence to make the plays.”
That’s where Hughes finds himself heading into the regular season: trying to earn his opportunity while learning from players who have already established themselves in the NHL.
And with Landeskog in the room, he has a pretty good example of what leading by example can look like.