T.J. Hughes Just Changed the Fight for the Avalanche’s Final Roster Spot

“Yeah, honestly, I feel like everyone is (trying to fight for an NHL spot). Just trying to focus on myself and play the best hockey I can,” Hughes said. “And whatever happens, happens. It's a great game, and everyone was kind of going, but just worrying for myself, worrying what I could do to help contribute the team, and do the right things on and off the ice, prepare myself for each game, each practice, and just stay positive.”