Takeaways: Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

Colorado Avalanche
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John E. Sokolowski - Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski - Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 12:30 AMPublished Nov 11, 2026 12:30 AM
Updated Nov 11, 2026 1:45 AM
Game time.
Welcome to our live thread of tonight's game
Colorado Responds With Strong First Period
Colorado is down early. Toronto scored right off the faceoff, and you can't say much bad about how the play transpired. It was a simple setup, with Darren Raddysh one-timing a shot toward the net. Unfortunately for the Avalanche, the puck deflected off Nic Roy and beat Mackenzie Blackwood.
Both teams have played very well early, but Colorado will need to find a way to generate more offense.
MacKinnon on a Mission
Nathan MacKinnon is a man on a mission. He's been forceful with the puck, driving play and getting shots toward the net. The only problem? Sergei Bobrovsky. Even at this stage of his career, he's still one tough customer.
MacKinnon has been doing everything he can to get Colorado on the board, but Bobrovsky hasn't made things easy.
Avalanche Take Control
Past the midway point of the first period, Toronto began to unravel in its own zone. Colorado's relentless pressure forced a series of turnovers in front of the net, and the Avalanche made them pay.
T.J. Hughes found Brock Nelson with a chip pass, and Nelson made no mistake, firing the puck past Bobrovsky to tie the game. Gabe Landeskog then put Colorado ahead, pouncing on a rebound and lifting it just under the crossbar to give the Avs a 2-1 lead.
That's how you respond on the road. Colorado showed it can get off to a strong start, even against a team that routed them on home ice in their previous meeting.
The Avalanche carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Toews Extends the Advantage
Devon Toews continues his strong start to the season. With Parker Kelly providing a screen in front, Toews ripped a shot past Bobrovsky to double Colorado's lead.
The Avalanche are making a statement against a team that handed them a lopsided loss in their previous meeting. Their pressure has been relentless, and they're getting contributions throughout the lineup.
Blackwood Comes Up Big
Mackenzie Blackwood! What more can you say about him lately?
Just past the halfway point of the second period, Blackwood came up with a massive stop on Auston Matthews, robbing him on a juicy rebound opportunity to preserve Colorado's 3-1 advantage.
He's been a difference-maker for the Avalanche, and they'll need him to keep it up.
Power Play Shows Signs of Life
After a disappointing showing on their first power-play opportunity, the Avalanche looked much stronger on their second chance late in the second period.
Colorado generated constant pressure and created several quality scoring chances. Nazem Kadri had a particularly good look on a rebound, but Bobrovsky turned him away.
Unfortunately, the Avalanche couldn't carry that momentum into the intermission. With about five minutes remaining, Easton Cowan found a way to beat Blackwood, threading a shot through the smallest of openings with the goaltender tight to the post.
Colorado still holds the lead, but Toronto has made things interesting.
The Avalanche head to the dressing room with a 3-2 advantage.
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