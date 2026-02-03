Taylor Makar’s Evolution Has Him Closing in on His First NHL Goal

DENVER — Every time Taylor Makar touches the ice, the same question lingers in the air: when will that first NHL goal finally come? And with each passing game, the answer feels closer than ever.
Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Makar’s early development was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He then spent three seasons at UMass, skating in the long shadow of his older brother, Cale Makar, who had already established himself as a star within the program.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with strong skating ability, the younger Makar always projected as an intriguing prospect. Yet a true breakout never materialized in Amherst. Seeking a fresh start, he transferred to the University of Maine for his senior season.
The change proved transformative. With the Black Bears, Makar erupted for 18 goals and 30 points in 36 games—eclipsing his combined offensive output from his previous three seasons at UMass.
After signing his first professional contract and making his AHL debut with the Colorado Eagles, Makar recorded one goal in five games. With additional development under his belt, however, the 24-year-old has continued to trend upward.
During the offseason, while recovering from an injury, Makar worked exclusively with Avalanche legend Milan Hejduk. The Hockey News caught up with Makar to discuss how that experience helped elevate his game and which lessons from Hejduk have resonated most.
“It’s awesome working with him,” Makar said. “He still works with the Eagles and some of the new guys, and we learn a lot. A lot of shooting tips, where to place the puck on your body, cutbacks, stuff like that—just a lot of tips. We try to ask him a lot of questions, and he’s been nothing but amazing for us. He’s helped a lot and opened up a new perspective on goal scoring and adding creativity to our game.”
The tools were never in doubt—they had been evident since his time with the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL. Even in 2020–21, when he appeared poised for a breakout, limited opportunity confined him to just 16 games.
At Maine, Makar scored four goals in his first four contests, cooled off through the middle stretch of the season, and then surged down the stretch. Over the final half, his game took a decisive step forward, punctuated by 12 goals in his final 16 contests—a finish that finally aligned with the long-held belief in his upside.
Through 10 games at the NHL level, some observers say Makar looks like a completely different player, inching closer to what every hockey player dreams of: scoring their first goal at the game’s highest level. He consistently puts himself in position for quality shots or timely deflections nearly every night. Perhaps luck simply hasn’t tilted his way yet—but where does Makar believe he still needs to improve?
“Just improving the all-around game. I want to get bigger on the walls, become more physical. I think keep working on that speed, handling the puck to be able to pull up in the zone and skate with the puck. When the puck is on the walls, (I need to) win those board battles. I think that’s something I’m really trying to work on.
“Use my body, use my size to protect the pucks, to keep those open pucks in play, and I think that’ll do a lot for my game.”
Although Makar has yet to record a point through 10 NHL games this season—having been recalled multiple times to fill in for injured players—the stat line doesn’t fully capture his impact or progression. As noted, he has been painfully close to scoring on several occasions, often missing by mere inches. There is little doubt that he continues to evolve as a player.
We also asked Makar which members of the current Avalanche roster have been most helpful during his time with the club.
“Honestly everyone. Jack (Drury)’s been great. I’ve gotten to play with quite a few guys. (Parker Kelly). He’s been awesome giving me some more tips and he talks a lot. (Gavin Brindley)’s been awesome. Playing with (Zakhar Bardakov), two big guys, it’s good.
“Everyone’s been supportive (of me), trying to ask questions and get as many little tips as I can while I’m here so I can bring that into my own game and keep growing.”
Who knows—perhaps February 2, 2026, will be a date remembered for the rest of Makar’s life. Will he score his first career NHL goal tonight? We’ll find out soon enough.
The Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 local time.