Colorado Avalanche
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Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 6:04 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 6:04 PM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 6:07 PM
The Avalanche have the talent to overwhelm almost anyone, but their recurring struggles with physicality, defensive discipline and playoff adjustments suggest the same weaknesses that have haunted them for years remain unresolved.
The Colorado Avalanche can run up the score with the best of them. But when the gloves come off and the game gets ugly, they're still searching for answers.
Thursday night should be a reckoning.
The Avs struggled against the very style of hockey that has thrown them off their game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the past several years. Brutality. Physicality. Open-ice hits. Smash-mouth hockey. A team that clogs the middle of the ice and makes every inch of space difficult to find.
And, sure, there's always an excuse attached to it.
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Josh Manson is hurt. Nathan MacKinnon is hurt. Cale Makar is banged up. But the Utah Mammoth came into Wednesday night's game at Delta Center riding a six-game losing streak. Not one. Not two.
Six.
Nick Schmaltz, who led the NHL in goals earlier this season, is now on injured reserve. Logan Cooley has been banged up and probably more so after Gabe Landeskog cross-checked him in the back three times. John Marino, who signed a new extension in the offseason, is out. Dylan Guenther, who tallied 40 goals last season and was considered a potential dark horse for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, is also injured, although he is skating in a non-contact jersey.
This sounds like a team that had every excuse in the book to chalk Wednesday night up as a scheduled loss, with so many of its weapons either immobilized or wounded.
And yet, the Mammoth still found a way to make life miserable for Colorado.
Thank goodness it's November and not the playoffs, because I'm telling you right now, if Wednesday night was the start of a playoff series, the Avalanche wouldn't win. You could argue they wouldn't win a single game.
And that's not an overreaction when you consider what's happened over the past several years. The blueprint for beating Colorado in the playoffs has been out there for a while. The Dallas Stars figured it out. So did the Vegas Golden Knights.
Make life miserable in the middle of the ice. Take away the space. Finish your checks. Dish out punishment. Get under the skin of Colorado's best players, and don't be afraid to cross the line every once in a while. Cross-check guys in the face. Play on the edge. Do the Jamie Benn.
Because even when the Avalanche do respond physically, they're often outgunned. And that's only part of the problem. The necessary strategic adjustments haven't always been there, either. When teams take away their space and force them to play a heavier, more suffocating brand of hockey, Colorado has struggled to find another way to beat them.
Then there's the power play.
For all the firepower this team possesses, the man advantage has been a frustratingly unreliable weapon when it matters most. And while the numbers are significantly better this season, Wednesday night's game against Utah was a reminder that statistics don't mean much if you can't deliver when the opportunity is there. The Avalanche went 0-for-4 on the power play, failing to come up with the timely goal they desperately needed.
Compare that to the game against Ottawa. At least in that one, the power play accounted for two of Colorado's three goals and gave the team a legitimate opportunity to win. That's what the man advantage is supposed to do. It needs to be a difference-maker, especially when five-on-five hockey becomes a grind and opposing teams are determined to make life difficult.
The difference between the last several years and this year is that the Avalanche are fighting back a little more. But it hasn't exactly been optimal.
Landeskog isn't the fighter he once was. His fight with McBain was even in spurts before the latter pummeled him for the next 40 seconds. He also didn't look terribly impressive when he fought Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider earlier this month.
If the only player responding to the carnage is your captain, who really shouldn't be fighting young, hungry lions at this stage of his career, who else is going to step up?
You don't really have anyone.
Artturi Lehkonen hasn't fought a day in his life. You don't want your other star forward, Martin Necas, taking too many shots. Brock Nelson doesn't exactly come off as a fighter. Who's T.J. Hughes going to fight?
You get the point.
The whole point of trading for Zach L'Heureux was to get that pest. Get that player who can ruffle up the other team, get under its skin and make opponents think twice before taking liberties with your stars.
But so far this year, the only thing L'Heureux has banged up is himself. He's been out for practically the entire season.
And there's another problem that shouldn't get lost in all the talk about physicality: Colorado's defensive game hasn't exactly been airtight, either.
As The Hockey News has reported in great detail, the Avalanche have struggled defensively for quite some time. When the offense is humming along and the goals are piling up, those deficiencies can be easy to overlook. A high-powered offense has a way of masking a lot of problems. But when the scoring dries up, those problems become considerably harder to ignore.
That's especially concerning with MacKinnon out of the lineup and Makar, while not injured, failing to be particularly impressive in his own zone this season. The next month could be a very challenging stretch for Colorado. The Avalanche can't simply expect to outscore every problem, especially when some of their most important players aren't available or aren't playing at their best.
And that's ultimately what Thursday night should be about. Not necessarily winning a fight or answering every questionable hit, but showing that this team can recognize what's happening and adjust accordingly. It needs to prove it can play through adversity, defend when the offense isn't carrying the load and find ways to generate offense when opponents take away its usual options.
Nobody is rooting against the Avalanche here. We all want the same thing. We want to see this team succeed, compete for another Stanley Cup and avoid running into the same problems that have haunted it in previous playoff runs.
Perhaps my style of pointing these things out comes across as abrasive. That's fine. Sometimes it's better to get straight to the point than dance around the issues. There's no reason to sugarcoat what we've been watching.
The Avalanche are an incredibly talented hockey team. Nobody is disputing that. But talent alone isn't going to solve everything in April and May. The physicality, defensive shortcomings, lack of adjustments and inconsistent special teams have to be addressed before then.
Because the playoffs aren't going to get any easier. And the rest of the league already knows how to make life difficult for Colorado.
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