The Avalanche Could Land Dylan Larkin, But It Might Cost Them A Beloved Star

Dylan Larkin and the Avalanche may be a perfect match, but Colorado could have to sacrifice one of its most beloved players to make the blockbuster happen.
Sometimes the biggest offseason stories begin with a single rumor that suddenly makes years of speculation feel possible.
If Dylan Larkin is truly looking for a new home, it's impossible not to imagine the Colorado Avalanche as one of the most intriguing landing spots in hockey.
According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the longtime Detroit Red Wings captain has requested a trade, creating what could become one of the defining storylines of the summer. If that report proves accurate, Colorado immediately enters the conversation—not because it's the easiest deal to complete, but because it's the type of destination a veteran chasing a Stanley Cup would naturally consider.
For nearly a decade, Larkin has been the face of the Red Wings' rebuild. He's worn the captain's "C," produced offensively, and remained loyal through years of frustration. Yet despite all of that, Detroit has managed just five playoff games during his NHL career.
At 29 years old, the window to compete for a championship isn't getting any wider.
That's what makes Colorado such a fascinating possibility.
The Avalanche still feature one of the league's elite cores led by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews. Add a two-way center like Larkin behind MacKinnon, and suddenly Colorado would boast one of the deepest middle-six groups in the NHL while giving itself another legitimate championship push.
It's the kind of hockey fit that almost builds itself.
The Obstacles
The challenge, however, comes when the salary cap enters the conversation.
Colorado currently sits with just under $3 million in available cap space, while Larkin carries an $8.7 million cap hit for the next five seasons. Even before considering future roster construction or an eventual extension for Cale Makar, the Avalanche would need to create significant financial flexibility simply to get into the discussion.
That's where the difficult decisions begin.
Valeri Nichushkin immediately becomes an obvious name because of his cap hit, while Ross Colton could provide additional flexibility as a middle-six forward. Brock Nelson's contract would also be worth examining depending on the direction Colorado wants to take.
Then there's Artturi Lehkonen.
From a hockey perspective, Lehkonen would undoubtedly interest Detroit. He's a proven playoff performer, kills penalties, fits virtually any system, and has consistently delivered in big moments for Colorado.
But moving Lehkonen would be about far more than balancing the books.
He's become one of the most respected and beloved players inside the Avalanche locker room and throughout the fan base, earning a reputation as one of the team's most dependable postseason performers. Trading him away to make room for Larkin might improve the roster on paper, but it would be an incredibly difficult sell emotionally for an organization that values chemistry as much as talent.
And that's before even addressing what Detroit would demand in return.
The Avalanche don't possess the prospect pool or stockpile of premium draft picks that many competing teams can offer. Their greatest advantage may ultimately have nothing to do with assets at all.
It could simply be player preference.
With a full no-trade clause, Larkin controls his own future. If he identifies Colorado as his preferred destination and limits Detroit's negotiating leverage, the conversation suddenly changes. The Red Wings would still seek maximum value, but their options could become significantly narrower.
That's why dismissing the possibility outright would be premature.
On paper, the financial gymnastics are complicated. The assets aren't ideal. The timing isn't perfect.
But blockbuster trades rarely happen because every piece fits neatly into place.
They happen because a player decides where he wants to win, and a contender decides the sacrifice is worth the opportunity.
Whether Colorado is willing to move key contributors and reshape its roster for Dylan Larkin remains an open question.
The fit is obvious.
The cost may be the real story.