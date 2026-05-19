The Avalanche Have a Cale Makar Problem Heading Into Game 1

Cale Makar skipped practice Tuesday, and while Jared Bednar insists there's no cause for alarm, the Avalanche's Stanley Cup hopes may hinge on what happens at Wednesday morning's skate.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are one game away from reclaiming the summit of the Western Conference, but they may have to take the first step without their best defenseman.
A Quiet Absence Speaks Volumes
Cale Makar did not take the ice Tuesday, one day before Colorado opens the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena — and in a sport where practices before pivotal games carry outsized meaning, his absence was impossible to ignore.
He was the only Avalanche player who didn't skate. Head coach Jared Bednar, appearing alongside general manager Chris MacFarland at a joint news conference, tried to tamp down concern. "No, not yet," he said when asked whether Makar's absence worried him.
The qualification "not yet" did just enough to keep the door open on uncertainty.
Makar has been listed day-to-day since missing Saturday and Sunday practices, nursing what appears to be a shoulder ailment he sustained during the second-round series against Minnesota. The moment of injury was hard to miss: midway through the third period of Game 5 against the Wild, Makar absorbed a check, immediately grabbed his right arm, and skated straight to the locker room.
He'd been reaching for that same spot and consulting trainers throughout the game before that. He did return to the ice a few minutes later, but the image lingered. A hip issue has also factored into his availability this spring, a detail that only muddies the picture further. Through nine playoff games, Makar has posted five points — numbers that undersell how thoroughly he controls games from the back end.
Wednesday morning's skate will be the real tell.
Good News Everywhere Else
The injury report elsewhere was decidedly more encouraging. Defensemen Brent Burns, Sam Malinski and Josh Manson — along with forward Artturi Lehkonen — all returned to the ice Tuesday after missing time during the layoff between rounds, per Denver Sports reporter Will Petersen. Bednar stopped short of formally clearing any of them, but their presence at practice speaks for itself.
That depth will matter regardless of Makar's status. Colorado has been nearly flawless through two rounds — going 8-1 with a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings and a brisk five-game dismissal of the Wild.
The NHL's best regular-season team is back in the conference final for the first time since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2022, and Wednesday night at Ball Arena feels like the beginning of something. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.