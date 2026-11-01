The Avalanche Have Been Waiting for This Version of Mackenzie Blackwood

“I think Blackie’s been solid all year," he stated Saturday morning at morning skate. "I think he probably should have been better and it could have been better was the Toronto game. We didn’t give up a ton of chances, but the ones we did were grade-A’s, and they put them in the back of the net, and they were opportunistic, and we weren’t good enough in front of him, and then he bounced right back and his next couple starts were outstanding.”