The Avalanche Made Major Changes This Offseason — But Did They Get Better?

The Avalanche made difficult decisions this offseason, but whether those moves strengthened their Stanley Cup chances or created new problems remains one of the biggest questions heading into next season.
The Colorado Avalanche spent the offseason tearing apart pieces of a championship roster, but whether those changes make them better or leave them searching for answers remains one of the biggest questions heading into next season.
Colorado entered the offseason facing a difficult reality: the roster that lifted the Stanley Cup in 2022 was no longer sustainable. Aging contracts, limited salary cap flexibility, and the need to reshape the supporting cast forced the front office into making some difficult decisions.
Now, after a summer of significant turnover, the biggest question is whether those moves actually made the Avalanche a better hockey team.
At first glance, the answer is complicated.
Colorado has lost more recognizable names than it has added. Valeri Nichushkin, one of the most important pieces of the 2022 championship run, was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ross Colton and Jack Drury were also moved to the Nashville Predators in separate deals, leaving the Avalanche with a noticeably different forward group heading into next season.
The biggest addition came when Joe Sakic acquired veteran winger Jaden Schwartz from the Seattle Kraken. On paper, Schwartz addresses a need on the wing and brings a valuable combination of experience, defensive responsibility, and playoff pedigree. However, the move also comes with obvious questions.
The 33-year-old finished last season with 26 points in 50 games, production that doesn't immediately suggest a significant offensive upgrade for a team looking to improve its depth scoring.
But evaluating Schwartz solely through his statistics would be missing part of the picture.
Seattle struggled offensively last season, and Schwartz was far from the only player who saw his production decline. Shane Wright, the fourth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and the consensus No. 1 prospect for much of his draft year, finished with just 27 points in 72 games.
When an entire team struggles to generate offense, individual numbers often suffer as well.
That doesn't mean the Schwartz acquisition is without risk. Colorado made it clear this offseason that getting younger was a priority, and bringing in a 33-year-old winger appears to run against that goal. But the Avalanche are also a team built to win now, and adding a veteran who has played in pressure situations could provide value that doesn't always show up on the scoresheet.
The bigger question is what Colorado's forward group looks like after the departures.
On paper, the Avalanche have less proven scoring depth than they did a year ago. The fourth line, in particular, has been viewed by some as a weakness.
But that assessment may be too simplistic.
A fourth line's value isn't measured solely by points. In the playoffs, those minutes are often about creating energy, winning battles, wearing down opponents, and establishing a physical identity.
By that standard, Colorado's projected fourth line of Parker Kelly, Fedor Svechkov, and Zachary L'Heureux could provide something the Avalanche have lacked.
One of the biggest criticisms of Colorado over the past few seasons has been its lack of physicality. That weakness was exposed during the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, when the Avalanche struggled against a heavier, more aggressive opponent.
Kelly could help address that issue.
While his 21 goals last season caught plenty of attention, his biggest strength has always been his willingness to play with an edge. He attacks every shift, embraces contact, and plays with the type of relentless energy that can frustrate opponents.
It doesn't matter whether the player standing across from him is five-foot-seven or six-foot-seven — Kelly brings the same level of intensity every night.
Now, adding L'Heureux to that group gives Colorado even more bite.
If Kelly can continue producing offensively while maintaining the physical identity that made him effective last season, the Avalanche's fourth line may not be a weakness at all. It could become one of the team's more underrated strengths.
Losing Jack Drury still hurts. His nearly 60% faceoff percentage during the postseason was a major asset, especially in critical situations. But committing $4.5 million annually to a fourth-line center was never going to be a realistic long-term solution for Colorado.
The Avalanche needed to find value elsewhere.
The same logic applies to Nichushkin.
Moving on from one of the most important players of their 2022 Stanley Cup run was never going to be easy. At his best, Nichushkin is one of the NHL's most complete wingers — a dominant possession player, a defensive force, and a player capable of impacting games without needing to score.
But availability has always been the biggest concern.
Last season marked the first time in a decade that Nichushkin played more than 70 games in a regular season, and even then, his offensive production did not match the increased workload. With his injury history and uncertainty surrounding his long-term value, Colorado had to consider whether his trade value would ever be higher.
As difficult as the decision was, moving him may have been the right hockey move.
So, did the Avalanche improve this offseason?
It's difficult to argue they became a better team on paper. Their forward group has fewer proven names, there are questions surrounding secondary scoring, and their remaining salary cap space leaves little room for major additions.
But calling this offseason a failure would also be unfair.
Colorado didn't make a headline-grabbing move. Instead, the organization focused on reshaping the roster, adding more physicality, improving flexibility, and avoiding expensive commitments to aging depth players.
It may not have been the offseason that generated the most excitement, but for a team trying to extend its Stanley Cup window in a difficult salary cap environment, a quiet offseason might have been exactly what the Avalanche needed.