The Avalanche May Have Found Their Biggest Draft Steal In Years With Egor Shilov

After acquiring the pick in the Valeri Nichushkin trade, the Avalanche selected Egor Shilov at No. 43 overall — a dynamic offensive talent with the skill to become one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NHL Draft if Colorado can unlock his full potential.
The Colorado Avalanche weren’t going to replace Valeri Nichushkin with one draft pick.
Players like Nichushkin don’t come around often. When he was healthy, he was one of the most complete forwards in the NHL — a player who could impact the game at both ends of the ice with his size, speed, physicality, defensive awareness, and ability to finish.
So when Colorado moved him to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the conversation naturally focused on what the Avalanche were losing.
What they gained, however, was another opportunity to find talent.
As part of the return, Colorado acquired three future draft picks, including a second-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. That pick became Egor Shilov, a talented winger who was still available when the Avalanche selected him 43rd overall.
Without the Nichushkin trade, Shilov probably never becomes part of Colorado’s organization.
Now, the Avalanche are hoping they found a player who slipped through the cracks because teams focused on what he needed to improve rather than what he already did well.
And there is plenty to like.
Shilov entered the draft as one of the most gifted offensive players in the class. In his first season with the Victoriaville Tigres, the Russian winger took the QMJHL by storm, producing 82 points with 32 goals and 50 assists in 63 games.
The numbers are impressive, but they don’t fully explain what makes him such an intriguing prospect.
Watching Shilov play, one thing immediately stands out: he has a unique ability to control the pace of the game.
He can attack defenders with his speed, but he isn’t a player who simply relies on moving faster than everyone else. He has the patience to slow things down, hold onto the puck, and force defenders into uncomfortable situations.
That’s where he creates openings.
A defender might expect Shilov to make the obvious play, but he has the confidence to wait an extra second, draw that defender toward him, and then use the space created to make something happen. He can beat players one-on-one, but he’s just as dangerous when he’s creating opportunities for teammates.
That combination of patience, creativity, and deception is what made him one of the more exciting offensive players in the draft.
It’s also the type of skill set that fits what Colorado has historically valued. The Avalanche have always looked for players who can think the game quickly, create offense, and make plays at a high pace.
Shilov checks those boxes.
The reason he was still available in the second round wasn’t because scouts questioned his offensive ability.
It was everything that came with it.
The biggest concern surrounding Shilov has been consistency. There are stretches where he looks like one of the most dangerous players on the ice, but there are also moments where he appears to wait for the game to come to him instead of forcing himself into the action.
That can be a difficult habit to overcome at the NHL level.
The best players aren’t only impactful when the puck is on their stick. They find ways to influence the game through positioning, defensive effort, and creating opportunities even when they aren’t the ones finishing the play.
That’s the next challenge for Shilov.
He’ll need to become more reliable away from the puck, improve defensively, and limit some of the turnovers that come with trying to make difficult offensive plays.
Those concerns are exactly why Colorado was able to get him at No. 43.
But they’re also why the Avalanche believe there is a chance for something special.
Colorado isn’t selecting Shilov because of where his game is today. They’re selecting him because of where it could eventually go.
There’s no expectation that he’ll immediately step into the NHL. Shilov is expected to return to Victoriaville for another season before continuing his development at Penn State, giving him additional time to become a more complete player before making the jump to professional hockey.
That development path could be important.
Shilov doesn’t need to rebuild his game from the ground up. The offensive instincts, puck skills, and creativity that made him a second-round pick are already there.
The focus now is on adding the consistency and responsibility needed to make those tools translate against better competition.
That’s where the Avalanche will be tested.
Colorado has had mixed results developing young players into NHL contributors, and Shilov represents exactly the type of prospect that challenges an organization’s ability to maximize talent. He has high-end offensive ability, but he also has areas of his game that will require patience and coaching.
If the Avalanche can help him become a more complete player, the 43rd overall selection could eventually look like one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Because sometimes the players who fall aren’t the ones without talent.
They’re the ones who need the right environment to unlock it.