The Avalanche Need More Bullies If They Want Another Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche have no shortage of elite talent, but after another disappointing playoff exit, it has become painfully clear they need more players who score, hit, agitate, and make every shift miserable for the opposition.
The Colorado Avalanche’s Western Conference Final sweep at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights says less about who was hurt and more about what this team fundamentally is when its offense is taken away.
When Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Tampa Bay Lightning were also dealing with a long list of injuries. Pat Maroon even suggested the extent of those injuries would shock people once fully revealed. At the time, Avalanche fans dismissed it outright, labeling it excuses. The better team won. That same standard applies now. Injuries may have existed, but they were not the primary reason Colorado was swept.
A One-Dimensional Identity Exposed
The Avalanche lost because their game became predictable.
The idea that Colorado was a one-dimensional powerhouse may be uncomfortable, but the series suggested otherwise. “Oh, O’Hara, you moron. The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy. They were the best team. How can they be one-dimensional?” The answer is simple: look at how they lost.
Turnovers in dangerous areas, overcomplicated puck decisions, and a refusal to simplify when momentum shifted defined the series. Instead of adapting to playoff hockey, Colorado repeatedly tried to force high-skill plays that were not available.
Execution was a recurring theme for Nathan MacKinnon after Game 1, and he was correct in that assessment. Execution was an issue. But his exchange with Colorado Hockey Now’s Aarif Dean became a talking point of its own. MacKinnon is one of the league’s most intense competitors, and that edge is a major reason for his success.
But accountability goes both ways. Dean was doing his job by asking difficult questions after a loss. That is part of the media environment in professional sports, especially in the postseason.
The moment itself was not the core issue—it was a reflection of something larger. Colorado’s composure appeared fragile long before the series concluded. When the Avalanche were rolling, they looked dominant. When pressure arrived, structure disappeared, turnovers increased, and frustration became visible shift by shift.
That tone was reinforced during one Brock Nelson media availability. With Colorado already trailing in the series, Nelson appeared visibly deflated—almost resigned in tone and body language.
No Plan B When The Game Tightened
Championship teams do not win in only one way. They can score, defend, grind, and adjust depending on game state. The Avalanche, by contrast, were built to win one way: through speed and offensive pressure.
When that was neutralized, there was no clear adjustment, and that lack of adaptability ultimately defined the series.
The Avalanche’s situation draws an interesting parallel to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Wilder was one of the most feared knockout artists in boxing history, finishing 39 of his first 40 opponents. His right hand was so dominant that it masked many structural flaws in his overall game.
When he faced Tyson Fury, those flaws became unavoidable. In their first fight in 2018, Fury outboxed Wilder for long stretches but was dropped twice, resulting in a draw. In the 2020 rematch, Fury dominated from start to finish, exposing Wilder’s limitations. Wilder later pointed to costume issues, training problems, injuries, and even alleged equipment irregularities—but the explanation was simpler: Fury was the more complete fighter.
That is what happened to Colorado.
Vegas exposed the formula. The Golden Knights clogged the middle of the ice, closed shooting lanes, finished every check, and forced Colorado into uncomfortable decisions. Over a series, that style wears teams down physically and mentally. When your identity is built around speed and offense, and that strength is neutralized, adjustment becomes essential. Colorado did not adjust.
The Need For A Harder Edge
This roster has leaned heavily on skill, speed, and offensive creativity, but what it has lacked in key moments is physical resistance and sustained discomfort for opponents.
One name that fits that profile is Mason Marchment.
He is the type of player who changes the temperature of a game. Every shift becomes more physical, more chaotic, and more taxing for opponents. He finishes checks, wins puck battles, creates net-front presence, and wears teams down over time. He is also productive offensively, scoring 19 goals this season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars while playing a heavy, abrasive style.
Colorado does not necessarily need more finesse players. It needs players who can both contribute offensively and make opponents uncomfortable.
Ross Colton deserves credit for his playoff impact, but his regular-season production was inconsistent. Valeri Nichushkin, meanwhile, has not consistently met expectations since signing his post-2022 extension.
Another potential option is former Avalanche forward A.J. Greer. While his first stint in Colorado was underwhelming, he has developed into a more effective player, bringing physicality and energy while also producing a career-high 17 goals this season with Florida.
An Identity Adjustment Is Needed
The solution is not a roster teardown. The core remains strong, and the talent is undeniable.
But the balance must change.
Colorado must retain its speed and skill while adding players who make life difficult for opponents—players who can shift momentum physically, not just offensively.
For years, the Avalanche have overwhelmed teams with pace and talent. Against structured, physical opponents like Vegas, that identity has proven insufficient.
The speed works until it doesn’t. And when it didn’t this time, there was no second answer.
That is the lesson of this playoff run—and the adjustment Colorado cannot afford to ignore moving forward.