The Avalanche Prospect Nobody Expected to Break Out

Christian Humphreys is proving the doubters wrong.

About a month before training camp opened, several writers at Mile High Hockey were tasked with evaluating a broad cross-section of Colorado Avalanche prospects. Humphreys—selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (215th overall)—stood out, though not for reasons that inspired much optimism.

At the time, he appeared to be among the least improved prospects in the organization in recent memory. His skating looked sluggish, and while his transfer from the University of Michigan to the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers resulted in a noticeable uptick in production, it was difficult to fully disentangle that output from an underwhelming stint in Ann Arbor. Fairly or not, his collegiate experience continued to shape—and limit—his evaluation.

That skepticism lingered even as players trickled in for optional skates ahead of training camp.

As the days passed, however, a different picture began to emerge. Humphreys did not appear slow; instead, he looked stronger, more assertive, and more purposeful in his movements. There was a heightened sense of urgency to his game, paired with a finishing ability that had not previously been part of his profile. He scored goals that demanded attention, and with each one, the initial evaluation became increasingly difficult to justify.

I Was Wrong

Training camp tends to reveal familiar patterns. First, there are the players expected to stand out—the Nathan MacKinnons, the Cale Makars, the Martin Nečas types—whose excellence is a given. Then come those who may not yet occupy superstar territory but possess undeniable talent. Gavin Brindley fit that mold, bursting onto the ice and flying from the moment he arrived in Denver.

And then there are the surprises. The players who arrive without expectation and leave an impression anyway. This year, that player was Christian Humphreys.

It reached a point where his improvement was impossible to ignore. Once that was noted, a few things happened. Michele Humphreys—presumably his mother—followed my account X, as did Lorne Goldenberg, who I identified as a strength and conditioning coach.

Later that night, Goldenberg responded with a pair of videos and photos showing Humphreys and another player participating in drills. While critics, myself included, focused on his shortcomings, he was diligently developing his skills, and by the time training camp began, his performance left a strong and undeniable impression. And he stunned us all.

And he's far from done.

Humphreys Is Still Improving

In a condensed season with the Kitchener Rangers last year, Humphreys recorded 11 goals and 22 assists over 28 games. For context, a full OHL season consists of 68 regular-season games.

This year, Humphreys has appeared in 32 contests and has already amassed 12 goals and 27 assists for a total of 39 points. Projected over a full season, that pace would equate to 26 goals and 57 assists for 83 points, placing him well above the threshold for point-per-game production.

Equally notable is that Humphreys has never previously played 60 games in a single season at any level of competition. Despite this, he is rapidly developing as a prospect, and at his young age, he has ample time to progress to the NHL. His dedication over the last offseason has demonstrated that he is far more capable than many initially believed.

The sky is the limit for the 19-year-old and Humphreys and we're looking forward to see him blossom as a player.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.