The Avalanche’s Newest Superstar Has A Dangerous Problem Nobody Is Talking About
Martin Necas just earned a $92 million contract after a breakout 100-point season, but one dangerous habit could become the biggest challenge of his NHL career.
Here's the surprising part: Martin Necas may have more to prove than anyone else on the Colorado Avalanche entering next season.
That isn't a knock on his talent. Quite the opposite.
After signing an eight-year, $92 million extension, Necas is no longer viewed as simply a dynamic offensive weapon. He's expected to be one of the franchise's cornerstone players for the better part of the next decade. With that contract comes a different level of scrutiny, a different level of responsibility, and significantly higher expectations.
Some might point to Jaden Schwartz as the player under the most pressure after signing a lucrative contract despite a lengthy injury history. That's a fair argument. But Schwartz isn't being asked to justify an $11.5 million cap hit while proving that a 100-point season wasn't an outlier.
That's the challenge facing Necas.
Can he replicate the best offensive season of his career? Can he take another step and establish himself among the NHL's true elite? Or will opposing teams begin to chip away at his effectiveness now that they've had an entire offseason to study his game?
Just as importantly, can he eliminate a habit that has followed him throughout his career before it eventually costs him significant time?
Because this isn't a new concern for Necas.
During the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Mikey Anderson provided a reminder of what can happen when Necas gets caught in a vulnerable position. In Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings, Anderson stepped up at center ice and delivered a massive hit after Necas briefly put his head down while carrying the puck.
But that moment was only the latest example.
Years earlier, while still with the Carolina Hurricanes, Necas experienced another scary collision when Alex Killorn caught him in open ice after Necas received a pass through the neutral zone. Killorn's hit was clean, but the impact sent a message that skilled players who aren't aware of their surroundings can quickly become targets.
Those moments don't erase everything Necas brings to the ice. His speed, creativity, and offensive instincts are a major reason Colorado committed nearly $100 million to keep him. But when a player becomes one of the highest-paid stars on a championship contender, every weakness gets magnified.
One thing is certain, though: hockey fans should be thankful Necas is playing in today's NHL and not the one that existed during the 1990s or early 2000s.
If there was ever a player who would have targeted a skilled forward with a tendency to leave himself vulnerable, it was Scott Stevens. Clean or not, Stevens built a Hall of Fame career on punishing open-ice hits, and it's difficult to imagine Necas escaping that era without taking more than a few devastating collisions.
Fortunately for both Necas and the Avalanche, today's NHL places a much greater emphasis on player safety. Even so, the responsibility still falls on Necas to protect himself because opposing teams won't hesitate to finish every legal check they can against one of Colorado's most dangerous offensive players.
This offseason presents an opportunity for Necas to continue refining the small details that can make a major difference over the course of an 84-game season. Improving his strength and conditioning can only help, not because it's been a weakness, but because the NHL's physical nature isn't going away — especially for a player who will now have a target on his back every night.
The same can be said for his situational awareness. If Necas can recognize those dangerous moments a split-second earlier and make the necessary adjustments, he'll become an even more complete player. This isn't about taking away the creativity, speed, and confidence that make him special; it's about protecting one of Colorado's most important pieces for the future.