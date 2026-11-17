Colorado Avalanche
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Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 9:36 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 9:36 PM
The injury-plagued Avalanche look to keep rolling against a struggling Mammoth team on Wednesday night in Utah.
The Colorado Avalanche are heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Utah Mammoth without some of their biggest names, but they've been managing well — for now.
Colorado has been dealing with a growing list of injuries, including absences to Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Josh Manson and Zach L'Heureux. It's a tough stretch for any team, especially one that relies so heavily on its offensive firepower.
But the Avalanche have managed to stay productive, picking up a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday after losing 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators despite two power-play goals.
Head coach Jared Bednar liked what he saw from the players who stepped into bigger roles.
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"I've liked what I've seen from all their lines. I think the guys did a nice job stepping up in the Ottawa game and then really followed it up with a nice game in Montreal," Bednar told reporters Sunday. "I'm pretty happy right now, but we're just in the beginning of this thing."
Nathan MacKinnon is expected to miss approximately a month after getting injured against Ottawa. The reigning Maurice Richard Trophy winner's absence is a significant loss for Colorado's offense.
Cale Makar is also expected to miss two weeks with a lower-body injury after leaving the same game. Losing two of the team's biggest stars at once isn't ideal, but the Avalanche will have to make do until they return.
Defenseman Josh Manson remains out with an ankle injury after initially being given a recovery timeline of around two months. Forward Zach L'Heureux has also missed much of the season with a long-term lower-body injury. Colorado brought him in during the offseason to add some physicality, but injuries have limited his impact so far.
The Avalanche have also added some insurance on the blue line, claiming defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers Sunday.
"Experienced guy, good skater, been around the game for a long time," Bednar said. "We're sitting here with two defensemen already hurt. It's a long year, so we'll see."
Bednar acknowledged that Colorado is getting thin on defense and needs to be prepared for more injuries.
"We're kind of running thin back there right now, and we have to be careful that if something happens, we're protected."
Goaltending also briefly became a concern Sunday when Scott Wedgewood abruptly left practice. Emergency backup goaltender Will Slohm took over his crease for the remainder of the session, leading to questions about whether Wedgewood had suffered an injury.
Thankfully, he was just feeling "under the weather," per Bednar.
When asked whether he expected Wedgewood to be ready for the upcoming back-to-back, Bednar answered, "Yeah."
Colorado has gotten excellent production from its goaltenders lately, particularly Mackenzie Blackwood, who is 7-1-1 over his past nine starts. That's a stark contrast to Utah's Karel Vejmelka, who is 1-6-2 with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage over the same span.
Ironically, Blackwood was sick, as far as we know, for at least one of those games during this remarkable stretch and yet looked largely brilliant. As for Vejmelka, his recent run has left his home fans feeling physically ill.
With Colorado playing back-to-back games, Wedgewood is expected to get at least one of the two starts. Having Blackwood playing as well as he has gives the Avalanche some breathing room in net, especially with so many other players unavailable.
The Mammoth have their own problems to sort out.
Utah enters Wednesday's game on a six-game losing streak (0-3-3) and has dealt with several injuries of its own. Defensemen John Marino and Nate Schmidt have missed time, while forwards Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther have also been sidelined.
Guenther's absence is particularly significant after he scored 40 goals for the first time last season. He could miss up to a month with his injury. Logan Cooley recently returned after missing three games.
The Mammoth are still a dangerous team, especially offensively, but the injuries and losing streak have made things difficult.
For the Avalanche, Wednesday presents another test of their depth. They're missing MacKinnon and Makar, along with several other important players, but have managed to keep collecting wins.
The two teams will meet again on New Year's Eve at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Winter Classic. Before that outdoor matchup arrives, Colorado will get another look at Utah and an opportunity to keep things moving in the right direction despite its growing injury list.
The Avalanche (12-6-3), second in the Central Division, visit the sixth-place Mammoth (10-9-3) on Wednesday night at Delta Center. Utah is 2-5-3 in its last 10 games. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.
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