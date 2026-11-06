The Ex-Factor: Former Avalanche Players Keep Making Colorado Pay

Justus Annunen, who once backed up Alexander Georgiev in Colorado before being traded to Nashville, has started both games against his former team this season. He’s won both. Annunen has stopped 49 of 53 shots in those appearances, good for a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. The former Avalanche goaltender has been just as effective against Colorado as some of his old teammates have been with the puck.