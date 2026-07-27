The Former Avalanche First-Round Pick Who Refused To Let Setbacks Define Him

“Coming to camp, you want to make the team, and then getting sent down is obviously a bit of a disappointment,” Ritchie said. “So I went to Bridgeport, worked on my game, learned a lot, and then I got the call-up and just tried to grow my game over the season and prove to them that I can be here and have an impact and help the team. I was pretty happy with my development over the season. I thought they did a great job with me, showing me video and all that stuff. I can’t thank them enough.”