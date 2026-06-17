The Jack Drury Problem: Colorado’s Depth Move Turned Cap Puzzle

None of that is imminent. Some of it may never happen. But in Colorado’s case, the question lingers a little more than it might elsewhere. Toews, in particular, adds a layer of intrigue after a regular season that dipped below his usual standard, even if his playoff performance once again underscored his value when games tighten and stakes rise. For a contender constantly balancing present results against future flexibility, even established pieces can drift into the realm of theoretical roster math.