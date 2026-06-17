The Jack Drury Problem: Colorado’s Depth Move Turned Cap Puzzle

Jack Drury was supposed to be a routine depth decision for Colorado—until arbitration, cap pressure, and market inflation turned him into something far more complicated.
Jack Drury was supposed to be the kind of Avalanche decision that doesn’t become a decision at all—sign him, slot him in, move on, and let the stars handle the rest.
Instead, Colorado has quietly turned a fourth-line center into a front-office calculation.
Not because Drury has changed his game, but because the cap environment around him has. And now, with arbitration looming and extension talks reportedly stalling, what once looked like routine depth management has started to feel a lot closer to roster arithmetic with real consequences.
That tension only sharpened after the Ross Colton trade to the Nashville Predators, which pushed Colorado to just under $7 million in projected cap space for 2026–27. On paper, that’s flexibility. In practice, it’s the kind of number that forces a team to decide where it wants to spend—and where it refuses to overpay.
And Drury has landed directly in that second category of conversation.
The 26-year-old delivered exactly what Colorado asked for last season: a career-high 10 goals, 27 points, steady minutes north of 14 per night, and a 58.10% faceoff win rate that kept him firmly in matchup territory. He’s not driving offense, but he’s not supposed to. His job is structure—clean shifts, reliable defending, and enough competence in the circle to tilt small moments.
The issue is that those players don’t stay cheap for long anymore.
According to DNVR’s A.J. Haefele, Drury has already turned down multiple extension offers from the Avalanche, signaling a gap in valuation that now sits just beneath the surface of this entire situation. Once arbitration becomes part of the equation, the negotiation stops being about comfort and starts being about leverage—and sometimes control.
The broader market isn’t helping Colorado’s case. Bottom-six centers with defensive utility and faceoff strength are routinely pushing past $3 million annually, with Minnesota’s Michael McCarron at $3.3 million per year serving as the latest reminder that “role player” no longer means “discount.”
That leaves the Avalanche where they often find themselves: balancing a contending roster against a cap sheet that punishes every misread on the margins.
Even with the Colton trade opening space, Colorado still carries structural commitments like Nic Roy at $3 million, plus lingering questions on the blue line that aren’t going away on their own. The top of the roster is built to win. The edges are still a little shaky.
Which is why Drury has become more than a depth chart entry—he’s a decision point.
Internally, the Avalanche do have lower-cost insurance emerging in the form of T.J. Hughes on an entry-level deal. That doesn’t make Drury redundant, but it does introduce a financial alternative. Do you want to pay $3.33 million for Drury or just under $1 million for Hughes, who could have some serious upside down the line?
If Drury prices himself out (again), there are trade options.
One logical landing spot is Buffalo. The Buffalo Sabres have spent years cycling through attempts to stabilize their center depth—looking for players who can consistently win defensive-zone draws and kill penalties. Drury fits that profile cleanly, almost uncomfortably so.
From Colorado’s perspective, that fit only matters in context of return.
A straight Drury deal would likely land in the range of a third-round pick—a fair valuation for a controllable, arbitration-eligible depth center with proven utility but limited offensive ceiling. That’s the baseline.
But NHL deals rarely stay in their baseline form once cap flexibility enters the conversation.
If Colorado attaches additional value—whether in salary retention, roster balance, or a larger structural piece—the return framework can escalate. In a more complex deal structure, it isn’t difficult to imagine the conversation expanding toward a first-round pick coming back in a multi-asset framework.
And that’s where the speculation widens beyond Drury himself.
Because once a team starts thinking in those terms, it’s no longer about a single player. It becomes about how the roster is constructed in layers—how contracts stack, how cap space is allocated, and how one move can ripple into three others.
That’s where names like Valeri Nichushkin or Devon Toews inevitably enter the conversation. Not because either player is actively on the block, but because they sit in the tier of salary and impact that can fundamentally reshape a cap sheet if a team ever decides to reconfigure around them.
None of that is imminent. Some of it may never happen. But in Colorado’s case, the question lingers a little more than it might elsewhere. Toews, in particular, adds a layer of intrigue after a regular season that dipped below his usual standard, even if his playoff performance once again underscored his value when games tighten and stakes rise. For a contender constantly balancing present results against future flexibility, even established pieces can drift into the realm of theoretical roster math.
Nichushkin, meanwhile, complicates things in a different way. His talent is undeniable when he’s on the ice, but availability has been the persistent issue, with injuries and off-ice challenges limiting consistency over time. At $6.125 million against the cap, that combination inevitably becomes part of the broader conversation about long-term efficiency, even if his ceiling remains unchanged.
And in that kind of environment, Drury becomes something different.
He isn’t just a fourth-line center anymore in this framework. He’s a lever—controlled, movable, and valuable precisely because he sits in that middle band of contract and production where decisions tend to be the hardest.
Whether Colorado extends him, flips him for a mid-round pick, or eventually packages him into a larger deal, the underlying reality doesn’t really change.
This isn’t just about keeping depth.
It’s about deciding what kind of roster the Avalanche are actually building toward—and which pieces they’re willing to move to get there.