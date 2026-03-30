The Latest on Nic Roy

Nic Roy’s injury that forced him out on March 22 is expected to keep him sidelined short-term, but he is projected to resume skating this week and return to game action well before the postseason for the Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER — Nicolas Roy will not be in the lineup tonight when the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames, but there is growing optimism his absence will be short-lived.
Encouraging Update on Injury Status
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Roy is expected to return to skating this week and should be back in game action well before the start of the playoffs. The update offers a positive outlook after Roy exited the lineup with an injury on March 22 against the Washington Capitals.
Roy has appeared in just nine games since joining Colorado, providing an immediate offensive spark with three goals over that span. His production has mirrored flashes of the scoring touch he showed earlier in his career, particularly after being acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights, where he spent several seasons before moving on from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner.
Originally selected 96th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Roy’s career path included time in the AHL before establishing himself as a reliable NHL contributor in Vegas. He also brings championship pedigree to Colorado, having been part of the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup-winning roster.
The Avalanche, sitting at 48–14–10, continue to pace the league standings and have already secured a playoff berth. With ten regular-season games remaining, they are focused on maintaining their lead in the Central Division over the Dallas Stars, who trail by six points. Falling into second place could alter their first-round matchup, potentially setting up a series against the Minnesota Wild.
Colorado will look to stay on track Monday night against the Flames, even as they remain without Roy for the time being.
Since being acquired by Avalanche on March 5 in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Roy has recorded three goals in nine games with Colorado—nearly matching his total output from his entire tenure with Toronto. He finished with five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 59 games with the Maple Leafs this season.