The Relentless Game of Logan O’Connor

While stars command the headlines, Logan O’Connor has built his playoff value in the relentless, game-shifting details that often decide series.
DENVER — Logan O’Connor doesn’t need the spotlight to matter in the Stanley Cup Playoffs—he lives in the places where it rarely reaches.
While legends like Gretzky, Lemieux, Messier, Roy, and Makar define postseason history with brilliance and inevitability, O’Connor represents something different: the grind underneath it all. The kind of impact that doesn’t always make highlight packages, but still shows up on the scoreboard—through discipline, speed, and relentless detail.
Because in the playoffs, nothing is small. Every forecheck, every blocked lane, every penalty kill shift becomes its own turning point. And for Logan O’Connor, that’s exactly where he thrives—on the margins that decide everything.
That was on full display in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Colorado Avalanche battled the Dallas Stars in a hard-fought first-round series that went the distance. Colorado ultimately fell in Game 7, but O’Connor’s impact was impossible to ignore. He finished the series with two goals and four assists, nearly a point per game despite limited ice time, and ranked second on the team in scoring behind Nathan MacKinnon—all while playing through a lingering hip issue that eventually required a second surgery in the offseason, costing him 69 games of the 2025–26 regular season.
Even now that he’s back, nothing about his game feels altered. Not his pace. Not his approach. Not his mindset. And certainly not his timing when the stakes rise.
Since returning to the lineup, O’Connor has picked up right where he left off. He scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Los Angeles Kings and has been a key piece of Colorado’s penalty kill, which has gone 13-for-15 (81.3%). No matter the score or the moment, he plays like every shift has consequences—because for him, it does.
That workmanlike edge isn’t unique to him in Colorado, either. Players like O’Connor and Parker Kelly—who set a career high with 20 goals during the regular season—have earned consistent praise from head coach Jared Bednar for the way they approach the game: simple, direct, and built for playoff hockey.
Why It Works in the Playoffs
So when The Hockey News asked O’Connor what it is about the playoffs that brings out the best version of him, the answer felt almost obvious before he even opened his mouth.
"I think our lines, whatever line that might be, our game translates well to the playoffs," O'Connor said. "We play a simple type of game, chip it in, forecheck, get the puck back, low to high, go to the net."
It makes sense. In the playoffs, the margins tighten and time disappears. Opportunities are fewer, space is smaller, and mistakes are punished faster. That creates room for players who have an extra element—speed, strength, edge work, anticipation—something that can break through when everything else is clogged up.
O’Connor has been that kind of piece for the Avalanche since making his NHL debut on New Year’s Eve in 2018 against the Los Angeles Kings.
"In the playoffs, the game is so tight out there and the game is so quick that opportunities are limited offensively. Our game plan doesn't really adjust with that whereas other guys may dump the puck in more than what they're used to.
"It's on us to just continue to be tenacious with the puck, create those turnovers, create those battles, have great support with each other, and I think if we do that, our line will continue to build on the game we have."
That style of fearless, detail-driven hockey will be critical when the Avalanche open their second-round series against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.
Colorado has stars who can take over games in an instant, but playoff series are rarely decided by talent alone. They’re decided by who wins races, who survives long defensive shifts, who forces mistakes, and who can keep doing the hard things when everyone is tired and the pressure is at its highest.
That’s where players like O’Connor become invaluable.
He may never be the loudest name in a series preview, but by the time a seven-game battle is over, he’s often one of the reasons it turned. And if the Avalanche plan to make another deep run this spring, they’ll need Logan O’Connor doing exactly what he always does—showing up where the spotlight doesn’t, and changing the game anyway.