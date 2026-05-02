The Relentless Game of Logan O’Connor

That was on full display in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Colorado Avalanche battled the Dallas Stars in a hard-fought first-round series that went the distance. Colorado ultimately fell in Game 7, but O’Connor’s impact was impossible to ignore. He finished the series with two goals and four assists, nearly a point per game despite limited ice time, and ranked second on the team in scoring behind Nathan MacKinnon—all while playing through a lingering hip issue that eventually required a second surgery in the offseason, costing him 69 games of the 2025–26 regular season.