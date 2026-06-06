The Reunion That Almost Was: Rob Blake Instead Joins MacFarland In Nashville

Rob Blake’s move to Nashville to join Chris MacFarland marks a surprising front-office reunion elsewhere in the league, while quietly closing the door on a potential return to Colorado and reshaping the Predators’ leadership direction.
Rob Blake is taking on a new front-office role in the NHL, joining Chris MacFarland in Nashville as the Predators continue reshaping their leadership group.
The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman and longtime Los Angeles Kings executive has been named Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Nashville Predators, linking up with MacFarland shortly after his appointment as president and general manager. The move brings two familiar hockey minds together in a new market, rather than reuniting them within Colorado’s organization as some had speculated.
A Familiar Name In A Different Direction
Blake, a key member of Colorado’s 2001 Stanley Cup-winning team after arriving as a trade deadline addition, spent the final years of his playing career with the Avalanche through 2006. While Ray Bourque often drew the spotlight during that championship run, Blake provided steady, experienced defensive play that helped solidify Colorado’s push to another title.
Following his retirement, Blake moved into management and eventually became general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, a role he held from 2017 until 2025. His tenure ended after another first-round playoff exit, closing out an eight-year run at the helm of the franchise.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Blake had also explored the possibility of joining the Avalanche in a front-office capacity under MacFarland. Instead, the opportunity in Nashville ultimately became the landing spot, pairing him once again with a familiar executive partner in a different setting.
Nashville’s Reset, Colorado’s Next Chapter
Colorado’s front office has also undergone change, with Joe Sakic stepping into general manager duties “for the foreseeable future” following Chris MacFarland’s departure. Despite regular-season success that included a Presidents’ Trophy, the Avalanche are now in a recalibration phase after falling short of expectations in the postseason.
The idea of a reunion between Blake and Sakic briefly surfaced as a natural extension of their shared history in Colorado’s championship era, but those plans never materialized. Instead, Blake’s arrival in Nashville strengthens a Predators leadership group attempting to accelerate a return to contention.
For both organizations, the move represents a quiet but meaningful shift—one team leaning into continuity, the other betting on a newly formed executive partnership to change its trajectory in a competitive Western Conference.