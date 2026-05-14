The Split-Second Decision by Martin Nečas That Changed Everything for the Avalanche

"For him not even to have the tap on the shoulder to get out there, but just to see we need someone," Kulak explained. "In OT especially, guys are tired. It's been a long night. Shift lengths are going to change, so you can't always be ready and know for sure and have the time to know who's going next. So, credit to him being on his toes and wanting to be out there and wanting to play and make a difference."